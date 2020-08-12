District 191 School Board members DeeDee Currier and Darcy Schatz are not seeking re-election in November.
Eric Miller, of Savage, is the only incumbent seeking re-election in a six-way race for three four-year terms seats on the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage board.
The other candidates are Maryan Ali, Eagan; Suad Said, Burnsville; Toni Conner, Burnsville; Anna Werb, Burnsville; and Hodan Ahmed, Burnsville.
Filing closed on Aug. 11.
