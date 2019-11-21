Sioux Trail and Marion W. Savage elementary schools and Metcalf Middle School are recommended for closure by a School District 191 consultant.
The much-awaited recommendation from consultant Roger Worner is based on his study of the district’s facilities.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district commissioned the study in response to years of declining enrollment and per-pupil funding losses. In July Worner made a preliminary recommendation to close two elementary schools and a middle school. After more analysis and a series of public forums, his detailed recommendation was unveiled at the Nov. 14 School Board meeting.
Sioux Trail, in Burnsville, and M.W. Savage, in Savage, have the second- and third-smallest enrollments of the district’s 10 elementary schools. Enrollment was a factor in his recommendation, Worner said.
He exempted the smallest elementary school, Rahn in Eagan, from consideration because he said closing it would risk losing many of its students to other districts through open enrollment. Rahn, at the east edge of District 191, borders Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 196.
Other factors in recommending closing M.W. Savage are that it’s the oldest elementary school, the least modern, the least flexible for future programs and the least cost-effective, Worner said.
Other factors in recommending closing Sioux Trail are that it has the third-smallest student capacity and is the third-least cost-effective among the elementaries, he said.
He recommended closing Metcalf because the Burnsville school is the oldest of three middle schools, has the smallest enrollment, is the least cost-effective and has the second-smallest capacity.
“Every one of the buildings in the school district were considered,” said Worner, who has consulted on numerous school closings in other districts. “Clearly others could have selected other options. I feel very comfortable and confident ... with the recommendations that I’ve made.”
The recommendation was a double whammy to Eagan parent Jessica McMahon, who has a fourth-grade daughter at Sioux Trail and a sixth-grade daughter at Metcalf. The schools are about a half mile apart on the district’s east side.
McMahon said in an interview she lives closer to schools in neighboring Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 196, but her house is in District 191.
“I understand the need to close a school,” said McMahon, a member of Sioux Trail’s Parent Teacher Organization board. “But to have them both be schools that affect my family and people in Eagan makes us feel like we’re unappreciated. For the first time I’m looking at what it would take to open-enroll my kids in another district. 196 would be the logical one.”
Sioux Trail PTO members are saddened by the recommendation, McMahon said.
“We’ve gotten to know the teachers and staff at Sioux Trail,” she said. “My heart is breaking for them, because a lot of them have been there a very long time and they’ve been very dedicated to the school.”
Sioux Trail was named one of eight Schools of Excellence in 2017 by the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association. Its state test scores have showed narrowing achievement gaps, and it’s unfair to reduce a school closing decision to factors such as enrollment and building age, McMahon said.
“My (elementary) daughter is going to be fine,” said McMahon, a technology integration specialist for the Robbinsdale Area Schools. “She’s a very resilient kid, and she’s going to be fine wherever she goes to school next year. But she was still crying last night, because she was crying for the teachers.”
Savage Mayor Janet Williams said she’s disappointed M.W. Savage made the list and has heard from disappointed residents. But she said she understands the district’s predicament and will defer to the School Board.
“The part of Savage that’s growing is in the other school district” — neighboring Prior Lake Savage Area District 719, Williams said in an interview.
Williams was a sixth-grader at M.W. Savage, the district’s oldest school, when it opened in 1952. The name honors the city’s namesake, Marion W. Savage, and the school community is close-knit, Williams said.
“But on the other hand, like I said, I respect the decision,” said the 1958 Burnsville High School graduate. “Elected officials have to be responsible and do what’s best for the whole school district.”
While the board “must consider school closures” for “the sustainability and viability of our educational system,” it can adopt, modify or reject Worner’s recommendation, Board Chair Abigail Alt said.
“To be clear, the schools that are excluded from the consultant’s recommendation tonight may end up coming back into board conversations,” Alt said.
The district has seen at least 10 consecutive years of declining enrollment and can expect at least five more, Worner told the board. That caused “an increasing level of cost-ineffectiveness of those buildings,” he said.
Elementary schools built to hold 500 to 550 students now enroll in the 300s to low 400s “in all cases,” he said.
Many in the district seem to understand the problem.
In five community meetings, 67.9 percent of attendees agreed there is probably cause to close one or more schools, Worner said in a report. Majorities of up to 86.1 percent agreed in four of the five meetings.
In school faculty and administrator meetings, a finding of probable cause was nearly unanimous.
Respondents also showed substantial agreement on factors that should go into the decision, such as geographic risk, building age, enrollment, capacity, building flexibility and building efficiency, Worner said.
“These are all intended to be highly objective,” he said, warning against “subjective” reasons for closing a school, such as student achievement. Those can be “divisive,” Worner said.
The board will hold a public hearing on the recommendation Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at Diamondhead Education Center. A board vote on closings is expected Dec. 12.
Attendance boundaries
With closings, work would follow on redrawing attendance boundaries for the 2020-21 school year.
The whole district would be affected, Alt said. The district hasn’t changed boundaries in at least 20 years.
A team formulating proposals will include district officials and four or five nonparent residents, according to a district report. Six public meetings are tentatively set for Jan. 6 to 14, with board discussion of a final recommendation tentatively set for Jan. 23 and a possible vote on Feb. 6.
The process is an opportunity to create more “equity” and “culturally diverse schools” across the district, the report said.
Concerns heard from participants in focus groups on school closings include the loss of neighborhood schools, busing distances and ride times, class sizes and the loss of friendships and relationships.
The district shouldn’t split up neighborhoods, such as large apartment complexes, if it can be avoided, Alt said.
The board must also decide whether to split elementary schools into grades kindergarten through two and three through five, as Worner recommended, or reject that, as district administrators recommend.
Board members said eliminating noncontiguous boundaries is preferred but not a high priority. They occur when one boundary is an “island,” surrounded by the boundary of another school, Alt said. The district has four said Lisa Rider, executive director of business services.
Eliminating them where possible would be beneficial if it doesn’t create “racially identifiable schools,” Hume said.
