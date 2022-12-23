Would serve disabled people at Leah’s Apartments
A sidewalk may be coming for residents of a Burnsville apartment building who’ve had to take their wheelchairs and walkers into the street to reach the bus stop or the store.
The city is applying for a $150,000 state grant to build a 600-foot concrete sidewalk connecting apartment buildings on Greenwood Drive to the existing sidewalk on County Road 5. The City Council approved the application Tuesday.
The sidewalk, on a stretch of Greenwood behind Highway 13 that includes a sharp curve before reaching County Road 5, would serve residents of Leah’s Apartments and the Greenwood Apartments.
Leah’s is an affordable, accessible building for adults with qualifying disabilities. Residents have asked for the sidewalk, according to a city staff report.
“Many of the residents do not drive and rely on public transportation, and therefore must walk or use wheelchairs in the street to get to the bus stops and retail options located on County Road 5,” the report said.
The city sought the grant through the state’s Active Transportation Program. It sent a letter of intent in September to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The program provides grants to improve walking and biking conditions throughout the state.
The sidewalk “is a good candidate, and they recommended that we do apply,” said City Engineer Jen Desrude.
Council Member Dan Gustafson gave a shout-out to former Leah’s Apartments resident Mike O’Brien, who moved to Tennessee this month for heart and liver transplants at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
O’Brien, a disabilities advocate at the city and state levels, was “a big part of getting this done,” Gustafson said.
The 6-foot-wide sidewalk meets the city’s goal of building community connector trails in accordance with its multimodal plan, the report said.
The city will cover nonconstruction costs such as engineering, estimated at $30,000.
Rate:
