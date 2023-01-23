The younger of two siblings whose high-speed car race caused a double fatal crash on County Road 42 in Burnsville nearly two years ago will remain on juvenile probation until he’s 21 and serve a long-term placement at the Red Wing Correctional Facility.

Leon Bond, 19, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty Jan. 10 to two counts of third-degree murder in the April 2021 crash that killed Dalton Lee Ford, of Burnsville, and Tayler Nicole Garza, of Woodbury, both 22.

