Two neighbors were arrested Sunday in Burnsville after one fired shots at another during a dispute, according to police Capt. Matt Smith.

The incident occurred at 6:56 p.m. in a duplex neighborhood on the 12900 block of Oliver Avenue, Smith said. No one was injured.

“We know there is a history between these people so they’re known to each other, they weren’t strangers,” Smith said.

A 31-year-old man was arrested for alleged reckless discharge of a firearm, Smith said. The other suspect, a 28-year-old man, was arrested on outstanding warrants and for alleged threats of violence.

Smith said the incident occurred outdoors.

Tags

Load comments