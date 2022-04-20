Teachers would get more time for development, working with families
A proposal to shorten the school day by 20 minutes at District 191 middle schools has several benefits, officials say.
Teachers would have more time for professional development and collaboration. Teachers would also have more time to consult with parents and help students with homework after school.
And middle school students participating in Burnsville High School sports could arrive on time for practice and not have to leave school early for games and matches.
The proposal would move ending times at Nicollet and Eagle Ridge middle schools from 2:50 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and reduce total instructional minutes from 390 to 370. Minutes in core classes would be reduced from 90 to 84.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board, which heard the proposal April 14, will vote on it at an upcoming meeting. Families and staff would then be notified of the changes taking effect next year.
Teachers’ after-school time for professional development, family communication and homework help would double from 20 minutes to 40.
“Given the research on the additional professional development, I would expect increased quality instruction,” Eagle Ridge Principal Mohamed Selim told the board. “Definitely that will show up in terms of student achievement as well.”
The schedule aligns with the middle schools’ new four-block schedule, said Superintendent Theresa Battle. That replaced the eight-period day the board approved in 2016, which extended the middle school day by 20 minutes.
Reducing instructional minutes to 370 would equal the minutes offered at the elementary schools and be more aligned with the 364 minutes at the high school.
School Within a School minutes for academic intervention and social-emotional learning would decrease slightly, said Nicollet Principal Angie Pohl. Math and English What I Need minutes would drop from 45 to 42. English language learning minutes would drop from 90 to 84. But “advisory” minutes, which Selim said are for social-emotional development, would rise from 20 to 22.
More after-school time will give special education teachers more time for due-process and Individualized Education Program meetings, according to a district report.
Teachers in core and elective courses will have more time to meet, which is “hard to do right now,” Selim said.
Staff meetings and professional development time, which now amount to about 15 or 20 minutes after the buses have left, will be “much more meaningful” under the new schedule, Pohl said.
She said she’s heard only positive comments from parents.
Said Selim, “Students we’ve talked to are excited about this, ... particularly students who want to participate in after-school activities.”
School would continue to start at 7:50 a.m. Teacher work hours would continue to be 7:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
Teacher layoffs
The board voted April 14 to release 32 probationary teachers, a sign of further enrollment decline.
“Right-sizing” to maintain class-size goals in the shrinking environment is projected to save the district $3 million next year. That sum is part of a $10 million budget-balancing plan that includes the use of federal COVID relief funds and fund reserves to avoid program cuts in 2022-23.
The district is projecting 217 fewer students next year.
Right-sizing will claim 22.5 full-time instructional and support staff positions and 2.5 licensed special education positions, according to the district.
Probationary teachers are those who haven’t completed three continuous years of instruction in one district, said Stacey Sovine, executive director of human resources.
They can be released for several reasons, including lack of demand for their services based on enrollment or course registration numbers and subpar performance, he said. Some with expiring licenses may be called back after jobs are reposted, Sovine said.
“Looking at the list of people, there are good ones among them,” Board Member Abigail Alt said. “I have to hope that some of them will be coming back to us. It’s never easy letting go of people because we know they’ve invested time with us; we’ve invested time with them. Most of them have made some sort of positive impact on our students.”
In a separate action the board released one nonprobationary teacher.
