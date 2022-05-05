Shop passes the Record Store Day test

Indie store carves niche in Burnsville
The annual Record Store Day was Saturday, April 23, and Burnsville’s South Metro Music was prepared.
Owner Kristian Marinello used online registration allowing 10 people in the store at a time. He scored 12 copies of a 7-inch single that RSD global ambassador Taylor Swift released just for the occasion. He was well-stocked with gaudily priced RSD exclusives past and present, such as the soundtrack from cult horror film “The Devil’s Rejects” pressed on orange and red-splattered vinyl.
“We had more than 200 people in throughout the whole day,” said Marinello, who was experiencing his first Record Store Day as a shopkeeper. “I was expecting like 125, 150 maybe. But 200 was like, whoa. We did reservations instead of a big line. You’ve probably heard about Record Store Day lines. I hate waiting in line.”
Record Store Day encourages music fans to support independent shops like South Metro Music, which Marinello opened last September in a 1,400-square-foot space at the Colonial Ridge mall at Nicollet Avenue and McAndrews Road.
The 34-year-old Eagan resident was a pandemic-weary software engineer for Best Buy when he opened the store to indulge his passions for music and collecting and dealing records.
“The money was better (at Best Buy), but I wasn’t super stoked about it,” said Marinello, who graduated from Apple Valley’s Eastview High School in 2005. “I didn’t like working from home at all. I had done that before, and I specifically didn’t want to do that when I moved back (to Minnesota). I like getting out of the house and talking to people. I always loved music. I was into records before the pandemic, but when the pandemic hit I got like really into it because I had time.”
His mother, who worked for Columbia Records in the 1970s, turned out to be something of a tastemaker. She saw a Bruce Springsteen show at the Bottom Line in New York City right after the release of his seminal “Born to Run” album.
Marinello was playing his mom’s worn-cover copy of Springsteen’s “Live/1975–85” Monday at the store.
“Maybe the best live album ever,” said Marinello, whose wife, Lauren, is a middle school science teacher in Richfield.
“Punk music’s probably what I listen to the most, but Springsteen’s my favorite,” Marinello said. “And metal was what I probably listened to the most over the whole span of my life.”
South Metro Music deals mostly in vinyl — which has been resurgent for years but especially since the pandemic, Marinello said — but also has rack space for compact discs.
“Six dollars, my friend,” he told repeat customer Dennis Bennett of Burnsville, who had chosen four used CDs by James Brown, Alice Cooper, Dr. John and Herb Alpert.
“Thank God” for South Metro Music, Bennett said, especially since the closing of the FYE store at Burnsville Center, whose wares included vinyl and CDs.
About 60% of the store’s inventory is new product, Marinello said. Albums and box sets by the likes of Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin are in the racks but not necessarily the meat of the operation, he said.
“We kind of lean more modern music, I’d say, than classic rock,” Marinello said, noting that it would be hard to compete with other indies such as Electric Fetus in Minneapolis that have giant classic rock stocks. “I do have a good collection of classic rock music; that’s probably what I listen to at home most, and even before. I was raised on it. I know that probably more than I know anything else.
“But I also know that I wouldn’t have been able to open this business if young kids weren’t into records, and not necessarily classic rock.”
He credits his assistant manager, freelance audio engineer Peyton Rondeau, with keeping the store abreast of newer sounds. Music venues she’s worked at include the all-ages GARAGE in Burnsville, the city’s Ames Center and First Avenue in Minneapolis.
“She’s a super-important ingredient of this store,” Marinello said. “It wouldn’t be the same, not even close to the same, without her.”
With one Record Store Day under his belt Marinello looks forward to more.
“There hasn’t been a month where I’ve had trouble keeping the lights on, not even close,” he said.
