Controversial project in the works for years
Capping years of tension between church members and lakeshore homeowners, the Burnsville City Council voted Tuesday to allow a four-story, 100-unit active senior apartment building on land owned by Grace United Methodist Church.
The unanimous vote ended a fitful process that began in 2015 when the church approached the city with a sketch plan for senior housing on part of its 6.1 acre property.
The plan approved Tuesday is the fifth the city has reviewed for the property, located on Maple Island Road east of Interstate 35, across from Buck Hill. Because of the property’s proximity to Crystal Lake and Crystal Lake West Park, lake homeowners have taken a keen interest, with many opposing multifamily housing next to the lake and park.
The opposition continued Tuesday night, with three homeowners making lengthy statements about what one called a “dreadful apartment complex” that will spoil lakeshore views and flood the area with people and traffic.
The church will sell the southern 3.2 acres of its land to Northland Real Estate Group, which is planning The Retreat on Crystal Lake, a building for renters 55 and older. The developer has said the age requirement will be in the bylaws, City Planner Deb Garross said.
The council approval includes rezoning the church and apartment property from one-family residential to mixed use planned unit development, allowing more density and flexibility.
A variance from the city’s shoreland ordinance will allow the building to be 60 feet high instead of the 35 feet in the ordinance. The city has allowed height variances elsewhere, Garross said.
Another variance will allow four small parts of the building to encroach 10 feet into the 30-foot shoreland bluff setback. The property is surrounded on three sides by the park. The building will be more than 350 feet from the lake to the south and more than 430 feet from the lake to the east. The closest residential lot is more than 750 feet from church property.
The building doesn’t encroach into the city park as it did under a previous Northland plan, Garross said. The building has been realigned and moved to the north, further from the bluff area, she said. And sanitary sewer lines no longer run underneath the park as previously proposed.
Opponents asked that the council at least disallow the building height and shoreland bluff variances and secure a legal guarantee that the building will remain 55-plus even if Northland sells it.
“Please do not give them a variance that you will not give to the residents on that bluff,” said longtime lake resident Curt Enestvedt, 850 Bluebill Bay Road. “Make them back off the required 30 feet.”
Linda Scislow, 100 Oak Shore Drive, said the building would “ruin our beautiful view of Crystal Lake Park.” The color scheme is “so loud,” she said. If younger people are allowed to move in someday, the building’s population will swell and criminals, juveniles and drugs will follow, Scislow said.
“Our complete goal is to keep this 55-plus,” said Brian Farrell of Northland.
Housing for active seniors is an unmet need in Burnsville, he said.
“They want to be out, they want to be active and they want to be immersed in a beautiful setting,” he said.
He and city staff pointed out the project has benefits.
The property will be connected to city sewer and the church will abandon its septic system, which Farrell said is “dangerously close to the lake” and likely to fail at some point.
The apartment building will go on the tax rolls. Overhead power lines will be removed. The project will exceed city ordinance standards for green space, and fewer trees will be removed than the city allows.
A bituminous trail link will be built south of the site, creating year-round trail connections along Maple Island Road to Crystal Lake Road.
And stormwater will be managed for the entire property, which now has nothing for stormwater.
“We capture, we treat, we infiltrate,” Farrell said.
Council Member Dan Kealey, a former Crystal Lake homeowner, said he’s long been concerned about whether development would impact that end of the lake.
“This is a project that I think fits well and offers a very high-end product in a position that is well off the lake and is well out of view of the lake,” he said.
As a council member he’s been sympathetic to variance requests from Crystal Lake homeowners, Kealey said.
The city will use state economic development grants to help bring public sanitary sewer to the site. Grant funding of up to $415,600 will pay for a force main in the public right of way. Burnsville is one of two cities with landfills eligible for “host community” funds to promote economic development.
Northland will pay $477,000 in park development funds. The city will use part of that money and any leftover grant funds to build the trail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.