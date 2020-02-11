Senate District 51 Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL), which includes Eagan and northeast Burnsville, will have its precinct caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Burnsville High School to learn about this year’s candidates, debate resolutions for the party platform, elect new precinct chairs, select delegates for the upcoming conventions, and organize for this year’s elections.
“Our precinct caucuses signal the formal start of the 2020 elections in Minnesota, which are sure to be some of the most fiercely contested political battles in our state’s history,” said DFL Chairman Ken Martin. “The way we win in 2020 is by organizing and building power at the grassroots level, which is exactly what DFLers will be doing in community centers and school gymnasiums across Minnesota. The DFL is a people-powered party and our precinct caucuses give everyone, from seasoned activists to the newly engaged, a chance to weigh in on the party’s platform, elect local leaders, and shape the future of the DFL. I encourage all Minnesotans to attend their precinct caucuses, engage with their neighbors, and make their voices heard.”
Caucuses start at 7 p.m. with registration starting at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, go to http://www.DFL51.org/caucus.html or contact Lisa Nemer Noah at chair@dfl51.org.
