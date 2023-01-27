Sen. Port takes aggressive aim at ‘housing crisis’

Committee chair backs rental assistance program
The Minnesota Senate housing committee wasn’t Lindsey Port’s first choice of assignments when she was first elected in 2020.
But after her re-election last November, the DFL senator from Burnsville sought not only to stay on the committee but to lead it.
The committee’s ranking DFL member, Sen. Kari Dziedzic, was elevated to majority leader after the party won a one-vote Senate majority in November. Dziedzic appointed Port chair of the renamed Housing and Homelessness Prevention Committee.
Now, Port said, it’s time to make some history in a state with a deep shortage of housing units, where affordable housing is out of reach for many.
DFL control of the Senate, House and governor’s office and a projected two-year state budget surplus of $17.6 billion have housing advocates thinking big early in the 2023 legislative session.
Amid a “housing crisis,” policymakers have the chance to “make a generational impact and investment in housing in Minnesota, and frankly, we need to take it,” Port said in an interview.
A new, permanent rental assistance program for people spending more than 30% of their income on rent and a $1 billion outlay for building new housing and preserving affordable units are key pieces of the DFL housing agenda.
The total cost this year would be about $2.75 billion, Port said.
“While we are hopeful, very hopeful, we will pass the biggest housing budget in Minnesota state history this year, that’s actually not super hard to do,” she said. “We have not spent a ton of money on housing in the past.”
The rental assistance program, estimated at roughly $1.7 billion per year, is the most direct way to keep overburdened Minnesotans in housing at a time when rising wages haven’t kept pace with rising rents, Port said.
The federal program of Section 8 housing vouchers has “unconscionable” waiting lists of people already qualifying for the program, Port said.
“Right now, it’s about one in four families who qualify for it actually get it, mostly because of availability,” she said. “There just simply aren’t enough places.”
Port readily admits a new $1.7 billion assistance program that requires funding every year is a big lift.
“There’s going to be a lot of conversation around it and various ways that we could trim down the cost of it,” she said. “But at this point we want to just start in having the conversation.”
Limiting rent payments to 30% of income has been promoted by advocacy group Bring it Home, Minnesota. Port said she, Dziedzic and Rep. Michael Howard, DFL-Richfield, chair of the housing committee in the House, have heard from the group and endorsed the proposal.
“When Mike and I were announced as chairs of housing, this had been a priority of ours over the last two years,” said Port, who represents Senate District 55, covering most of Burnsville and all of Savage.
Housing supply
“We’re about 50,000 units short of our demand here in Minnesota,” Port said.
The federal government has sharply curtailed housing construction in recent decades, and Minnesota saw a building decline as its population continued to grow, she said.
That mismatch “sharpened very specifically since 2008,” Port said. “When the market sort of crashed around housing, we saw a dramatic drop in units and houses being constructed. But our population continued to grow during that time. It sort of dropped us even farther behind. Because of that, we’re really in this hole now where we need to build housing units of all kinds.”
That includes affordable workforce housing, particularly in outstate Minnesota, and units within reach of the lowest income earners, Port said.
Too much of current “affordable” housing construction is pegged to families earning 80% of area median income, but many are earning only 30% to 50%, she said.
“That deeply affordable area is just not something that the market is supporting at this point,” Port said.
Broadening the range of price points in the market makes it more dynamic, with people moving up and out making room for those moving in, she said.
“In Burnsville, we have a large senior population who really raised their families in this community and are living in single-family homes that they have sort of aged out of, and they would like to stay in our community,” Port said. “But the cost of moving into a condo or assisted living is so high right now that they are staying in their homes. That also means new young families can’t move into those homes that are the right size for them and would be closer to the right price point for them than the housing that’s going up.”
DFLers are also looking to build long-term guarantees of affordability into state assistance for housing projects, Port said.
Zoning
Proposals to constrict local zoning rules to allow for smaller lots with less expensive houses have been introduced by Rep. Steve
Elkins, DFL-Bloomington. The proposed incursions on local control have left many municipal officials grumbling.
Port said she’s willing to listen, but such measures would do little for affordability and supply compared with the larger solutions.
“I’m open to having the zoning conversation,” she said. “I’m not sure that it will happen this year. We have next year to talk about policy.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.