Sen. Hall unseated; Burnsville goes all blue

Republican Sen. Dan Hall was unseated Tuesday, leaving all of Burnsville’s state legislative districts DFL blue.
DFL challenger Lindsey Port defeated the 10-year incumbent 53 percent to 46.9 percent in Senate District 56, which stretches south of Highway 13 and west of Parkwood Drive, capturing the largest share of Burnsville between the city’s two Senate districts. It includes all of Savage and part of northwest Lakeville.
DFL candidates continued the party’s hold on the two House districts in 56.
Jessica Hanson defeated former Republican Rep. Pam Myhra 51.6 percent to 48.3 percent in District 56A, which includes northwest Burnsville and all of Savage. Hanson will replace one-term DFL Rep. Hunter Cantrell, who didn’t seek reelection.
Kaela Berg defeated former Republican Rep. Roz Peterson 52.4 percent to 47.5 percent in District 56B, which includes southern and central Burnsville and part of Lakeville. Berg will replace one-term DFL Rep. Alice Mann, who didn’t seek reelection.
In northeast Burnsville, District 51 DFL Sen. Jim Carlson and District 51A DFL Rep. Sandra Masin, both of Eagan, were reelected.
Port, 38, of Burnsville, said President Donald Trump’s loss in Minnesota didn’t help the Republican cause Tuesday.
“I think for sure, at least in our district, that people were tired of the hate and the divisive rhetoric,” said Port, a longtime local DFL activist and executive director of the nonprofit Blueprint Campaigns. “They wanted something to vote for. They didn’t want to just vote against something. I think that was really the thing that we were able to do that certainly Trump has not done in any way. I think that probably bled across to Republican candidates as well.”
The female trio of Port, Berg and Hanson ran as a team behind a “shared vision for a Minnesota that works for everyone” and a need to “bring more people to the table,” said Port, who in her only other bid for office lost to Peterson in District 56B in 2016.
“I won’t lie. It feels really good to have been able to be active in this district and be organizing in this district for many years, and know that we’ve really built something and we’re building and breaking through in a way that people are hearing and are joining us to be a part of,” Port said.
Hall, of Burnsville, held the Senate seat for three elections as Republicans and Democrats swapped places in the two House districts.
He said he was shocked by his loss but pleased that Republicans held onto a slim Senate majority.
“I think we did everything right” during the campaign, said Hall, 68. “I tell people you can do everything right and lose and do everything wrong and win. I really believe God appoints those who are in authority over us. I believe there was a change to happen — the reason, I don’t know. I am concerned about the ideology of the left and where that’s taking us. But I’m not worried about it.”
The district has changed, Hall said.
“Savage used to be an area that, as a conservative, you really couldn’t lose,” he said. “But over the last 10 years, that has really changed.”
Berg couldn’t be reached for comment before press time.
Peterson, of Lakeville, who represented District 56B for two terms and was unseated in 2018, said the seat has never been won by a Republican when a Democratic president or governor was on top of the ticket.
“I’m confident that (Democratic presidential candidate Joe) Biden” carried the district on Tuesday, Peterson said. “I think that plays a role. If we didn’t have ‘Republican’ or ‘Democrat’ behind our names, I think we’d probably see different outcomes as well.”
Voter turnout was huge with a healthy share of Republicans, Peterson said, suggesting she may have been swimming upstream in today’s 56B.
“There’s a very stark difference between Burnsville and Lakeville,” said the former Lakeville Area School Board member. “Burnsville is a solid blue, and Lakeville is a solid red.”
Hanson said Minnesota’s record voter turnout was emblematic of the campaigns she, Port and Berg ran.
“More and more people are wanting a kind of politics that represents the care that we have for each other as Minnesotans,” said Hanson, 38, of Burnsville. “I’m a sixth-generation Minnesotan. My family has been in the state since the 1850s. I was raised that we care about each other. That’s what we do.”
The area’s demographics have shifted, she said.
“Everybody is affected when there’s not a great health care system, for example,” she said. “Everybody’s affected when people do not feel safe in their communities.”
Myhra’s loss followed a busy decade during which she was elected in District 56A in 2010 and 2012, ran for lieutenant governor in 2014, ran for state auditor in 2018 and tried to recapture her old seat this year at the urging of fellow Republicans. Eight-hundred signed a petition asking her to run, said Myhra, 63, of Burnsville.
“I ran the campaign that I wanted to run,” she said. “There was a lot of responsiveness and agreement as I had conversations at the door with people. They were very vulnerable with me, actually. People would cry. People would share their concerns. I would have appreciated being able to serve them and represent them in the Minnesota House of Representatives. It’s not so. But I have no regrets in running.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.