Selby credits Class of 2022 with overcoming challenges

Will study political science at UW-Eau Claire
After being “pretty much all online” during her sophomore and junior years at Burnsville High School, graduating senior Norah Selby appreciated returning this year to reconnect with teachers and friends and “take in all those moments we had missed.”
Selby saw the flip side of COVID-19 in 2020, when her older sister Livia was in a BHS graduating class that had drive-by commencement during the first school shutdown.
“I definitely was able to see from her perspective how sad it was to not be able to get those final goodbyes, that final connection, or just that graduation moment in person,” Selby said.
Selby will not only attend her graduation on Friday, June 10, at Pates Stadium. She’s one of two class speakers, along with Braylon Lane.
Part of her speech will be a tribute to the Class of 2022 for overcoming challenges.
“One of the big challenges, obviously, has been just how to adjust with the pandemic,” said the daughter of Scott and Kirsten Selby, of Savage. “But there were some other things, too — like in ninth grade was the big polar vortex, so we had to go to online classes or just stay at home for a whole week. And all of my friends have had to deal with different things in their own lives, me included.”
In another theme from her speech, Selby credits her class and her diverse school for valuing individuality.
“We’ve all been able to sort of learn from each other in school, with so many different cultures and people coming from so many different experiences,” she said. “I think Burnsville uniquely values that, and it’s definitely something I can see in the Class of 2020.”
Selby’s high school career has been full, beginning with academics.
“Throughout those four years I’ve been able to maintain a 4.0 GPA,” said Selby, who attended Harriet Bishop Elementary School and Eagle Ridge Middle School. “We’ll see if that sticks for this final semester. I hope it does.”
She plays flute and has participated in band since fifth grade. A three-year member of the marching band, Selby was the flute section leader her senior year.
A speech team member, she competed in state and national qualifying tournaments this year. She took eighth place in U.S. extemporaneous speaking in National Speech and Debate Association qualifying, which makes her an alternate for the national tournament this month in Kentucky.
“I was also in debate for two years,” Selby said. “That was mostly online, but it was still a fun experience.”
Selby participated in YMCA Youth in Government for five years, serving as a lobbyist this year in the model legislature program.
“My dad is kind of interested in politics, too,” she said. “He talks about it with me a lot, and that kind of piqued my interest in speech and Youth in Government. Through both of those things, I was able to find that was something I was really interested in.
“Next year I’ll be studying political science at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.”
She plans to earn her bachelor of arts in political science and maybe go into campaign work — or even be elected to Congress someday, which would be “kind of a dream.”
