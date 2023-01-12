A 19-year-old Burnsville man whose high-speed car race with his sister caused a crash that killed two on County Road 42 pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of third-degree murder.
Leon Bond, who was 17 at the time of the crash and is being tried as a juvenile, will be sentenced Jan. 23, Dakota County Attorney Kathryn Keena said in a news release.
His sister, 20-year-old Camille Dennis-Bond of Burnsville, was convicted last month of two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm and one count of careless driving. Her sentencing is March 24.
The siblings were racing eastbound on April 4, 2021, when Leon Bond’s car T-boned a Honda CR-V turning left onto Newton Avenue in Burnsville. Killed were the Honda’s two occupants, Burnsville resident Dalton Lee Ford and Woodbury resident Tayler Nicole Garza, of Woodbury, both 22.
Leon Bond’s Chrysler 200 was traveling at 93 to 100 mph at impact and had reached a speed of 114 mph five seconds before, authorities said.
Dennis-Bond’s Chevy Malibu, traveling in the left lane slightly behind her brother, just missed also striking the Honda, authorities said.
A witness said the Honda “basically turned into powder and split in half” when struck, authorities reported. Another said the two drag-racing cars were going a “bizarre” speed.
“This witness believed they were ‘racing,’ or that it may have been ‘road rage,’ ” Keena said in the news release.
The siblings traveled at speeds of 41 to 64 mph over the posted speed limit, authorities said.
“The deaths of Tayler Garza and Dalton Ford were due to the extremely reckless behavior of both Leon Bond and his sister Camille Dennis-Bond,” Keena said. “My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Tayler Garza and Dalton Ford for their great loss.”
Prosecutors’ motion to try Leon Bond as an adult was denied by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
