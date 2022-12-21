Schulz transitions from campaigns to wellness products

Surviving cancer informed shopkeeper’s perspective
Cancer survivor, green tea lover, elected official and political pro Cara Schulz has a new gig that indulges some of those passions.
On Dec. 14 Schulz opened The Flower Pot, a holistic wellness shop in Burnsville, where she’s also serving her second term on the City Council.
Schulz said her interest in topics such as herbalism and aromatherapy goes back years, but the products she used while enduring chemotherapy for colon cancer further animated her zeal for better wellness through nature.
“Anything that has more natural components to it to aid in the overall wellness of your body,” said Schulz, whose compact shop is in Suite C100 of 150 E. Travelers Trail. “The field has been around since humans have been around.”
Her transition to shopkeeper follows her exit from the national Libertarian Party, which employed Schulz for five years as a candidate recruiter and then as its political infrastructure strategist.
The party has been roiled by what media reports describe as a far-right takeover.
“They have a new direction philosophically, and I don’t support it at all,” Schulz said. “I fulfilled my obligation, and that’s it.”
The Flower Pot’s products range from medicinal teas, wellness tonics and herbal tinctures to artisanal toothpaste containing myrrh instead of fluoride.
Schulz also offers CBD and THC products. The latter are limited to gummies that meet state law for hemp-derived THC content and an even lower-dose line of seltzers, she said.
The seltzers “are mainly for people who are looking for an alcohol replacement” and “just want to be social at a party,” she said. “Because there are a lot of people who are either reducing or cutting alcohol out of their life.”
CBD products, which contain cannabis but no THC, are known to help some users with sleep, pain and anxiety, Schulz said.
If the Minnesota Legislature legalizes recreational marijuana for adults, Schulz said she’d study whether selling it would fit her business model before diving in.
“I do think there’s a place for marijuana products in the wellness area,” she said. “And I do know that many people undergoing cancer treatments or recovering from their cancer treatments illegally buy very high levels of CBD and THC products and find them to be extremely helpful.”
Her cancer, first diagnosed and treated in 2016, roared back the following year with a stage 4 reccurrence. She was treated by the Mayo Clinic, which she said exposes chemotherapy patients to a variety of alternative health care products. Schulz also did her own research on products to minimize side effects.
Given at one point a 6% chance of survival, Schulz is now five years cancer-free.
“Ginger teas helped a lot with nausea, like, amazing amounts,” she said. “Smelling banana peels helped with nausea. Lion’s mane helped my chemotherapy as an adjunctive. There were other herbal supplements I took. I took vitamin C, I took vitamin D. I was on a regimen of supplements, and I could tell that they were really helping.”
She credits lion’s mane supplements with eventually relieving neuropathy that left her feet so numb she was “breaking toes frequently.”
Schulz was also told to suspend her green tea habit of two pots a day because it would have reduced the chemo’s effectiveness.
As a shopkeeper, Schulz said she’ll advise customers seeking products related to medical ailments to tell their doctors what they’re taking.
“If you have some type of medical thing going on, absolutely, communicate everything to your doctor,” she said. “And for people who are doing THC products or CBD products, don’t be afraid to communicate that to your doctor, either. They’re not going to bat an eye.”
Schulz will sell her own line of Flower Pot herbal teas. The blends are hers, and she contracts out the manufacture and packaging.
Her product suppliers include Superior Cannabis Co. of Austin, Minnesota, and Tracy Wood Products of Wisconsin.
“I’m not looking for cheap products,” Schulz said. “I’m looking for the best products I can get, and that the sourcing of the ingredients is the best as well. I’m looking for organic ingredients and I’m looking at permaculture practices in growing.”
The shop’s website is flowerpotholistic.com. The phone number is 612-735-4386.
