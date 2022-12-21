Schulz transitions from campaigns to wellness products

Photo by John Gessner

Cara Schulz opened The Flower Pot holistic wellness shop Dec. 14 at 150 E. Travelers Trail in Burnsville.

Surviving cancer informed shopkeeper’s perspective 

Cancer survivor, green tea lover, elected official and political pro Cara Schulz has a new gig that indulges some of those passions.

