District 191 offers site delivery, curbside pickup
Editor's note: Gov. Tim Walz has extended school closings through May 4.
Gideon Pond Elementary School Principal Chris
Bellmont spent part of last Friday at Chancellor Manor Apartments in Burnsville. He and a few of the school’s educational assistants knocked on doors, delivering Chromebooks for distance learning to families that hadn’t picked theirs up yet.
The visitors also spread the word about School District 191’s free meal delivery program.
Two small school buses were parked on Irving Avenue — one with hot lunch and the next morning’s breakfast and one with weekend food packages.
“Knocking on doors, we maintained our social distance expectations,” Bellmont said. “But just one family after another was coming out to get that food and be prepared for the weekend.”
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district’s Food and Nutrition Services department is delivering free “grab and go” meals to six multihousing neighborhoods, including Chancellor Manor, weekdays between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Hot meals are also available for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at Nicollet and Eagle Ridge middle schools.
The service began March 18, two days after the district shuttered schools because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Tim Walz has ordered schools to remain closed through March 27, but an extension is expected.
“We’re operating like we do expect to go past the 27th,” Genevieve Pearson, the district’s assistant food services director, said Monday. “We do have plans in place to return to normalcy, but I don’t think we’ll be looking at that this week.”
Program costs are reimbursed by the federal government under guidelines of the Summer Food Service Program, which provides free meals and snacks to children and teens in low-income areas.
Meals are being delivered to three sites on the district’s west side where summer meals have also been delivered: Chancellor Manor at 14250 Irving Ave. and the Rambush Estates and Arbor Vista mobile home communities on Burnsville Parkway.
Three eastern sites in Burnsville were added this week: Shalimar Estates and Parkwood Heights, 13340 Parkwood Drive; Parkvue Flats, 1505 E. Burnsville Parkway; and Dakota Station Apartments, 124 Highway 13 E.
“We’re trying to reach as many children as we can,” Pearson said.
The program grew quickly in its first week, from 411 meals served the first day to 993 the second and 1,212 the third, Pearson said. Last Friday’s recipients totaled 606.
Children must be present to receive meals. Children receive a hot lunch as well as breakfast for the following day. Beginning this Friday (March 27), the Friday offering will include both breakfast and lunch for Saturday and Sunday, Pearson said.
Another district food program — the mostly student-supported BrainPower in a Backpack — continues to provide weekend meals to preschool, elementary and middle school students in need. Food services is also providing meals to children of health care workers and district employees at the Gideon Pond and M.W. Savage child care sites, Pearson said.
The weekday meal program is open to anyone ages 1 to 18.
“I don’t need to know your name,” Pearson said. “The only obstacle is you have to reasonably appear to be under the age of 18 and be present.”
The meal program continued this week over spring break.
“We have families in all kinds of different circumstances” at Gideon Pond, Principal Bellmont said. “However, I think it would be fair for sure to say we have some families that depend on the schools for their meals. Not all, and not 60 percent, but some.”
He continued: “During this time of challenge, I don’t know if we can assume that any of our families are in a place of steady. I’ve talked to so many families of parents who’ve either been put to part time or released altogether. I would say at such a time of uncertainty, there’s a physical gesture of giving kids food, but there’s also the gesture of showing that you care and you want to be connected, you’re going to be there as one community no matter what.”
Located south of County Road 42 and west of Burnsville Center, Chancellor Manor is a federally subsidized complex for low-income renters. About one-fourth of Gideon Pond students live there, Bellmont said. With delivery to the complex, families don’t have to go to one of the two middle schools for curbside pickup.
“Nicollet is not around the corner for them,” Bellmont said. “If we weren’t able to do what we did for them today, my guess is the majority of families wouldn’t be able to get to Nicollet or Eagle Ridge.”
About 15 hourly workers and food services’ three managers are staffing the program, Pearson said. She, director Julie Kronabetter and coordinator Tracy Smith came to work during spring break despite scheduled time off, Pearson said. The hourly workforce would have been off this week, but many volunteered to work, she said.
“It’s a big team effort,” Pearson said. “We’re all figuring things out as we go. It’s a completely different look and feel right now.”
