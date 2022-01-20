Chester elected 191 board chair
A milk shortage could become the latest COVID-19-related headache in School District 191.
Already challenged by food and supply chain shortages for school meals, the district is bracing for a milk shortage already plaguing some other districts, said Lisa Rider, executive director of business services.
A nationwide shortage of 8-ounce cartons is the culprit, she told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board Jan. 13.
“We are aware of several area schools — South Washington County, Hastings, Stillwater, Inver Grove Heights, South St. Paul — who have been unable to purchase the 8-ounce milk in paper cartons due to a nationwide shortage,” Rider said. “We expect to be affected by this also at some point.”
At the secondary schools, the district will respond to a shortage by limiting milk to one meal, breakfast or lunch, or by discontinuing it, Rider said.
The same would follow at the elementary schools if needed, she said.
“We may or may not be able to offer substitute products, such as a 10-ounce water bottle or juice, as those also are severely limited,” Rider said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture requires milk to be offered with meals. Students are not required to take it if their tray includes a sufficient number of other prescribed food types, Rider said.
The USDA also requires drinking water to be available with meals, she said. But because cups are also “severely depleted” in the supply chain, the district would encourage students to bring water bottles from home, she said.
If milk is rationed or discontinued, the food service staff will seek ways to provide a dairy substitute, Rider said.
Chester elected chair
Lesley Chester was elected chair for 2022 by acclimation during the board’s annual organization meeting Jan. 13. Nominated by Board Member Scott Hume, she was the only nominee. Chester served as vice chair last year.
She replaces Eric Miller as chair.
Board members voted 4-1 to keep their monthly salaries at $450, with an additional $50 stipend for the chair. Board Member Toni Conner, who suggested raising salaries to $550, cast the dissenting vote. Her motion amending the original motion to raise salaries failed 4-1.
Salaries have been $550 in the past, which is “fair compensation for this community service and duty,” Conner said, noting that school administrators have received raises.
“I don’t necessarily disagree with what you said,” responded Board Member Scott Hume, agreeing that board members invest much time and effort.
But with “many, many, many other financial challenges in the district,” he said he wouldn’t support a raise.
Board Chair Lesley Chester said she introduced the successful motion to cut salaries by $100 after joining the board in 2019. Budget cuts loomed at the time, she said.
“Having been the person who presented this in the first place, I still like modeling knowing that we still have budgetary concerns,” Chester said.
In other organization business, Hume was elected vice chair by acclimation, Abigail Alt was elected clerk and Anna Werb was elected treasurer.
Sun Thisweek newspaper was named the district’s official newspaper.
