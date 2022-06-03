ommencement ceremonies will take place in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 with graduates receiving diplomas at three locations in June.
At Burnsville High School, seniors will receive diplomas during the commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 10. The ceremony will take place outside in Pates Stadium next to the school at 600 E. Highway 13. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony may be moved to Saturday, June 11, at the same time. If weather is still a concern on Saturday, the ceremony will take place inside the BHS gym. Information will be posted on the district’s website at www.isd191.org.
Student speakers at the BHS commencement will be Braylon Lane and Norah Selby. Musical performers will be Jade Braven, Sierra Link, Faith Miller and Korren Schrade.
Commencement for students in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Transition program will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the Mraz Center for the Performing Arts at Burnsville High School.
Students in the Adult Basic Education program will be honored at a 6 p.m. ceremony on June 8. The honors awards night will take place in the Eagan and Savage rooms at Diamondhead Education Center, 200 W. Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville.
Burnsville Alternative High School will present diplomas to students during a commencement ceremony at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, in either the school’s gym or courtyard, at 2140 Diffley Road, Eagan.
One91 Virtual Academy graduates will be honored with a virtual recorded ceremony that will premiere on the District 191 YouTube channel at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 10.
