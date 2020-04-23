School Board member waits out illness

No testing, but Schatz suspects it’s COVID-19
The HealthPartners and Park Nicollet website informed Darcy Schatz that COVID-19 testing would not be available.
But she checked enough symptom boxes to warrant a recommended call to the provider’s telemedicine line.
It’s consistent with COVID-19, said the person to whom Schatz described her illness. Stay home, treat the symptoms and seek medical help immediately if things turn serious.
That was 18 days ago, Schatz said Monday by phone from her home in Burnsville.
“I still have a cough, as you can tell,” said Schatz, 49, a member of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 School Board. “I have good days and bad days. Today’s a relatively good day.”
She awoke the morning of Thursday, April 2, with a terrible cough, deep body aches and chest pressure.
“It felt like I had an elephant sitting on my chest,” Schatz said. “The body aches, it felt like someone had torched me over with a baseball bat.”
On Sunday she consulted a Centers for Disease Control checklist, which said people with her symptoms should consult a doctor.
Aside from the telemedicine call, Schatz said she hasn’t needed medical care. She doesn’t know how contagious she is.
“At this point it’s more annoying than it is anything, but I would very much like to know at what point I can hug my kids again,” Schatz said.
The body aches have partially subsided. She never developed a fever. The constants, Schatz said, have been the cough and chest pressure. She said she’s measured with her breathing.
“The body aches come and go,” she said. “The headaches come and go.”
Schatz has continued with School Board business, including two public videoconference meetings since she took ill. Formerly of Eagan, Schatz continues to work at her home-based business providing administrative consulting for nonprofits.
She lives alone. Two of her children, Alex and Julia, live in Minneapolis while attending St. Thomas Law School and the University of Minnesota, respectively. Son Joe, a Burnsville High School junior, lives with her ex-husband, Mike Schatz.
“I saw them a little over a week ago,” said Darcy Schatz, who visited with Mike and Joe in their driveway through the cracked window of her van.
The kids had been frequent visitors to her home, which is off limits for now. The last two Sunday nights all five family members gathered via Zoom to play trivia.
“A lot of people have this illness a lot worse than I do and have loved ones that have it a lot worse,” Schatz said. “It’s certainly concerning for me, but you have to just keep going every day knowing that this is tough on everybody. I might wake up tomorrow and be perfectly fine.”
