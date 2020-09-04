Two candidates in 191 are Somali American
With two retirements and only one incumbent on the Nov. 3 ballot, at least two new members will join the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 School Board next year.
DeeDee Currier, the board’s longest-serving member with three terms, isn’t seeking re-election. Nor is Darcy Schatz, who served one term.
One-term member Eric Miller, Savage, is the lone incumbent in a five-way race for three four-year terms.
The race includes two candidates who would be the board’s first Somali American members.
In addition to Miller, candidates are Hodan Ahmed, Burnsville; Toni Conner, Burnsville; Suad “Sue” Said, Burnsville; and Anna Werb, Burnsville.
“We have a very large Somali community,” said Ahmed, 42. “We need somebody at the table.”
Ahmed said she worked for three years at the district’s Diamondhead Education Center as an early childhood Somali cultural liaison and is now a cultural liaison at Echo Park, Oak Ridge and Thomas Lake elementaries in Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 196.
Her three sons attended 191’s Gideon Pond Elementary, said Ahmed, who was a school volunteer and Parent-Teacher Organization member. Her two youngest sons now attend Apple Valley High School in 196, which is convenient because she can drop them off on her way to work, Ahmed said.
Born in Somalia, Ahmed said she’s lived in Burnsville for 18 years and has helped fellow Somali Americans by interpreting for them and driving them to the polls at election time.
“Unless you walk in somebody’s shoes, you don’t know what their struggle is,” Ahmed said. “That’s what’s missing.”
Conner, 62, said she was an AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program tutor last year at 191’s Metcalf and Eagle Ridge middle schools and was a paraprofessional and special education teaching assistant for 10 years in Inver Grove Heights District 199.
Conner, who worked in 199’s emotional behavioral disorder program, said today’s students need more help with emotional health and life skills that additional course offerings could provide.
“I understand there’s budget cuts in education, and that teachers need to be paid more,” said Conner, who has four grown children. ”But within the constraints of what we can do with the school budget that we’re given, I still think we can add some elective courses that these kids are really going to benefit from. If they can’t concentrate on their technology or their science class for all these home-like reasons and don’t have the tools to deal with them, they just stumble and fall and get frustrated and want to quit.”
Miller, 49, said experience is his strength. Elected in 2016, he’s the board’s vice chair, which he said puts him in line to be chair next year under board precedent.
The father of three children, ages 5 to 12, is a former PTO president at Harriet Bishop Elementary, a former church board member at Prince of Peace Lutheran and a volunteer with the Burnsville Athletic Club and Burnsville Hockey Club.
A sales operations partner at DTN, a weather and data firm in Burnsville, Miller has a master of business administration and corporate leadership experience.
“Now while I’ve been elected, I bring all that plus three years of pretty intensive experience” on the School Board, he said. He’s on his third superintendent, has “been through a large amount of budget discussions,” has been involved in labor contract negotiations and has served on the board’s legislative and policy committees. And he oversaw the closing of three schools because of declining enrollment.
“The general feedback we’ve heard is it needed to be done,” Miller said. “We didn’t rush to a decision. Some might argue we didn’t even move fast enough.”
Miller said he welcomes Somali American candidates.
“I’ve been saying for a couple years that we definitely need some diversity and a board that reflects a little better the representation of our community,” he said. “Not that the folks who’ve been serving to date haven’t been worthy of the cause, but it’s fantastic we’re getting that representation.”
Said, 34, whose Somali immigrant parents came to the United States when she was 3, is a 2005 graduate of Burnsville High School. She has two children at Gideon Pond Elementary, one at Nicollet Middle School and a 1-year-old in the Ready to Grow program at Diamondhead Education Center.
The district lacked engagement with the Somali American community when she arrived at BHS as a sophomore, Said said.
“One thing I have seen that’s gotten so much better over the years is the outreach and the communication,” she said. “That’s why I know there’s much change that has happened, and there’s still a lot more that needs to be done. That’s with every school district. We can always do better.”
Said was inspired to run in part by former Board Member Sandy Sweep, who was the receptionist in the BHS career center when Said was a student, and later a neighbor. Sweep always encouraged her, Said said.
Said has a degree in social work and said she was a workforce development specialist with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development before she was assigned to processing unemployment insurance applications when COVID-19 hit.
She said her priorities are closing achievement gaps and connecting with families.
“I’m all about education really starts at home, and if things are falling apart at home, education is not the emphasis, and we need to be able to recognize where families are,” Said said.
Werb, 47, said she’s active in diversity and inclusion efforts through her employer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and seeks greater outreach to minority communities in the district.
A mother of three, Werb has two children at William Byrne Elementary and is a member of the school’s PTO.
Werb said the district has been challenged by racism — citing past events at the now-closed Metcalf Middle School — as well as budget cuts and the loss of students.
“They’re leaving our district,” she said. “That was a large concern to me. I feel like there’s a lot of negativity surrounding our district. I believe strongly in our diversity. I believe it’s an asset to children. I believe the diversity in our school district reflects the real world that we live in and it should be seen as an asset, not a failure.”
Werb said a community school model — in which social and health services are embedded in the school setting — may be a way to better serve underserved students.
“I don’t know if that’s something in our near future,” said Werb, who also called for a high school mentoring program, “but I feel like it’s maybe a long-term goal that would suit the needs of our school district based on how it looks at the student as a whole.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.