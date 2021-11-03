Said easily wins District 191 special election

Suad "Sue" Said

Incumbent Suad “Sue” Said easily won Tuesday’s special School Board election in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191.

Said captured 72% of the vote, beating Abriana Savage 1,127-377. Both are Burnsville residents.

The election was held to fill the vacancy left by former Board Member Jen Holweger, who resigned in October 2020. The board gave Said a temporary appointment last December, but state law required a special election this year to fill the remainder of the four-year term, which runs through 2022.

Said ran for the board last November, losing to incumbent Eric Miller and newcomers Toni Conner and Anna Werb.

Tags

Load comments