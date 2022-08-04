Safe rides home in Mike’s honor

Photo by John Gessner

Burnsville resident Fran Renlund has put boxes with prepaid Uber cards in four Burnsville and Eagan bars in remembrance of her late son, Mike.

Boxes in bars contain prepaid Uber cards

Mike Renlund was a regular at some of the local bars — Rack’s Sports Bar and Grill and Tavern 13 in Burnsville, Casper’s of Eagan and Ansari’s Mediterranean Grill and Lounge in Eagan.

Tags

Load comments