Safe rides home in Mike’s honor

Boxes in bars contain prepaid Uber cards
Mike Renlund was a regular at some of the local bars — Rack’s Sports Bar and Grill and Tavern 13 in Burnsville, Casper’s of Eagan and Ansari’s Mediterranean Grill and Lounge in Eagan.
Renlund enjoyed “sharing a beverage and a laugh” with his brothers and friends, his obituary said. At the bars he would watch the ballgame — Timberwolves, Twins or Vikings — and liked to play bags, free Texas hold’em and Golden Tee golf.
Each of the four bars has a sturdy wooden box with lock and key labeled “Mike’s Safe Ride Home.” Inside are prepaid, $15 Uber cards customers can use for free if they’ve had too much to drink.
Kevin Martinez, general manager of Rack’s, said his box sits behind the bar with a picture of Renlund on top. His mother, Fran Renlund of Burnsville, personally delivered the box on July 24.
“I think it’s a great idea to get people home safely if somebody’s had too much to drink,” said Martinez, noting that Renlund was a regular who often played in the bar’s annual golf tournament. “It’s better than going out and hurting somebody like what happened to her son. I’ve been talking about it to everybody here, and everybody thinks it’s a great idea.”
Fran and a couple of family friends collaborated on the box project. Bar customers can make donations to buy more cards, but Fran has told the owners she’ll keep the boxes stocked regardless.
“When they need more they can call me and then I buy more,” said Fran, who said her late brother contributed money to the effort. “And if there’s money in the box from donations, I take it. They get at least three cards every time whether there’s enough money or not.”
Michael Renlund, 43, was a homebody for nearly all his life, living with his mother until his death on Dec. 22, 2020. He was a passenger in his car — actually hers, his mother said — when it struck a stand of mailboxes and a tree at about 45 mph on the 4400 block of Slater Road in Eagan shortly after 2:20 a.m.
The driver that morning was Renlund’s good friend and fellow local bar patron Michael Coombes, 28. Coombes pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and was sentenced this May to six months in jail. Dakota County District Judge Tim Wermager, noting Coombes’ efforts in treatment and Alcoholics Anonymous, stayed a 54-month prison sentence.
Fran disputes a narrative presented at Coombes’ sentencing hearing in which his attorney claims Coombes tried to dissuade a drunken Renlund from driving home to Burnsville from Coombes’ house, which Fran said was in Eagan. The attorney said Renlund drove about 100 yards and stopped, at which point Coombes decided after their night of drinking that he was in better shape to drive.
Fran said she can’t prove her case against Coombes’ narrative.
“I don’t have any feelings for him at all,” she said. “I have forgiven him. God’ll be the judge. It’s not up to me. And I don’t carry hate very well because it’s hard on you.”
Renlund, whose blood alcohol level exceeded 0.20 when he died, his mother said, had had his own scrapes with alcohol. He was twice arrested for drunken driving and served jail time in one case, Fran said.
“He did drink too much but he promised me three years before he died he would never drink and drive again,” said Fran, who said often picked Mike up from Casper’s. “And he kept his promise. So that little story about him getting in the car and trying to drive home is not true. He would not ever do that. He always kept his promises. And he was too drunk.”
Mike worked for many years in the longtime family business, Renlund Midwest Vending. It closed in 2011, and Fran’s husband, Lance, died in 2015.
In later years Mike worked a number of jobs: at the Speedway station on Diffley Road, as a server for Carbone’s and doing maintenance work at Twins games and the Vikings training facility in Eagan, his mother said.
Fran remembers a kind, generous son.
“He did the lawnmowing, he carried up my groceries,” she said. “When I fell down the steps, he was there to help me and take care of me. He was a good son.”
The first “Mike’s Safe Rides Home” box was placed at Casper’s last year during a celebration of life held on Mike’s birthday, June 22.
“I wanted to give credit to the bars that are doing this,” Fran said. “Because it’s a big deal.”
