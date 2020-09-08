City approves outdoor wedding venue
The Royal Cliff Event Center in Eagan plans to add a 5,000-square-foot outdoor event space at its location at 2280 Cliff Road.
The owners of “Fab! Weddings” will remove the parking lot west of the building and construct a space for wedding ceremonies, which includes a ceremony stage, pergola, patio and space for seating.
Plans were approved during the Eagan City Council meeting Tuesday.
The space will be surrounded by fences constructed by a company that manufactures highway noise abatement walls, which will create privacy for both the event center and the neighbors.
It will only be used for wedding ceremonies and photos. Other than low volume ceremony music, there will be no amplified sound used in the garden.
“We need to have something outside for people to mingle and to have a ceremony,” owner George Maverick said. “It’s not for dining or dancing.”
The center would be subject to the city’s noise ordinances for any public gathering.
Maverick said he bought the property in 2018, and it’s since been dramatically remodeled.
The City Council had some questions about the net loss of 19 parking stalls, but the 121 remaining parking stalls fall within city standards.
Mayor Mike Maguire felt it would be “beyond our reach” to request a business to exceed city standards.
Maverick said the average event holds about 150 people and max capacity at 360 people happens about twice a year.
He said they have an informal agreement with Mary Mother of the Church in Burnsville to use both lots during large events.
This is the third location for “Fab! Weddings.” The others include Rosehenge Hall in Lakeville and Glenhaven in Farmington. They also have a Cindyrella’s Garden in Rosemount.
The Royal Cliff Event Center has 6500 square feet of event space, and it’s connected to Brianno’s Deli-Italia.
The owners also requested an amendment that would allow the business to construct a 40-foot tall, 110-square-foot pylon sign with a dynamic display for Brianno’s Deli, but Maverick withdrew his request after it appeared as though the City Council was not supportive and several neighbors voiced concerns.
The sign would have been 13 feet higher than normally allowed. The businesses is south of Cliff Road behind other commercial buildings.
Brianno’s Deli has been around since 1993. While neighbors and council members spoke highly of the food, they felt a large sign would bring unwanted light pollution to the residential neighborhood.
