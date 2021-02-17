Project virtual open house is Tuesday, Feb. 23
The “T” intersection at the bottom of the southbound ramp from Interstate 35W to Cliff Road West in Burnsville will be replaced by a one-lane roundabout, according to the city.
A virtual open house on the $6.5 million project will be held Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the city website, burnsville.org.
The through-stop intersection will be replaced by a one-lane roundabout approximately 200 feet to the south. Cliff Road West (County State Aid Highway 32) will be extended parallel to the Union Pacific Railroad.
The existing intersection is too close to the freeway exit with inadequate sightlines, compromising traffic safety, according to a project video. Moving it to the south and extending Cliff will slow high-speed traffic exiting the freeway and give drivers more time to make decisions, the video said.
The roundabout will reduce speeds and improve safety. It will be sized to accommodate high volumes of heavy freight traffic.
The extension of Cliff will improve access to and mobility in the adjacent industrial area, according to the city.
Construction will begin this fall and end in fall 2022.
Road closures and detours are planned for 2022. Dupont Avenue will be closed for one month in the spring, followed by a three-month summer closure of the I-35W ramp.
The project is eligible for $2.5 million in MnDOT state aid funds, according to the video. Grants will cover another $3 million. The remaining $1 million will be paid by the city and Dakota County.
