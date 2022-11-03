Roundabout replaces difficult intersection

Officials and contractors cut the ribbon Oct. 28 on a new roundabout at Interstate 35W and Cliff Road in Burnsville.

Officials herald improvement at I-35W ramp and Cliff  

The notoriously difficult intersection at the Interstate 35W southbound ramp and Cliff Road West in Burnsville has been replaced by a roundabout.

