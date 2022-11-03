Roundabout replaces difficult intersection

Officials herald improvement at I-35W ramp and Cliff
The notoriously difficult intersection at the Interstate 35W southbound ramp and Cliff Road West in Burnsville has been replaced by a roundabout.
Scheduled to open the evening of Oct. 28, the roundabout will improve traffic flow for exiting vehicles and decrease backups of heavy commercial trucks exiting the industrial area to the west.
The roundabout replaces a T-intersection controlled by a stop sign at Cliff Road West. The roundabout is 200 feet south of the old intersection.
City and Dakota County officials and contractors held a ribbon-cutting the afternoon of Oct. 28 to mark a project that Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said was first envisioned in 1999.
The old alignment “was unsafe, it was inefficient, and basically it just didn’t work for anybody,” Burnsville Public Works Director Ryan Peterson said.
Heavy trucks and other vehicles exiting an industrial area that includes a landfill, a mining pit, a large truck terminal, a concrete supplier and an asphalt plant sometimes backed up for 10 to 15 minutes on Cliff Road West, waiting for a break in the off-ramp traffic, according to Peterson.
“It was just full of trucks all going to a stop condition with vehicles exiting the highway at 55 miles an hour,” he said.
The roundabout also improves “the existing inadequate sightlines and speed-reduction distance for high-speed traffic exiting the freeway, primarily heavy commercial trucks accessing the industrial area,” a project overview said.
The ramp carries nearly 10,000 cars and 2,500 trucks a day, and Cliff Road generates about 16,000trips a day, Peterson said.
The project also extends Cliff Road West “to provide improved access and mobility to the adjacent industrial area,” the overview said. The improved access will aid efforts to redevelop the area known as the Minnesota River Quadrant in coming decades, officials say.
“What we’re doing here fits right into our Minnesota River Quadrant plan,” Peterson said.
Dakota County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation collaborated on the city-led $6.5 million project, according to a city news release. The city secured $3 million in federal and state grants. The remainder will be funded by the city and county.
A former Burnsville landmark, the Knox Lumber building, was removed to make way for the project.
“It’s a safe intersection now,” Kautz said. “You all remember what it was like when you had to play, ‘Are you going to get through it or not get through it?’ ”
