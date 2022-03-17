Rotary’s annual Concert for Caring back after two years

Fleetwood Mac tribute band will perform April 23 at Ames Center
The Burnsville Rotary Club’s annual Concert for Caring is back, for real this time.
And the same band scheduled to play the postponed event in 2020 and 2021 is still waiting in the wings. Rumours and Dreams — The Music of Fleetwood Mac will play the Concert for Caring Saturday, April 23, at 8 p.m. at Burnsville’s Ames Center.
The concert is the Burnsville Rotary’s biggest annual fundraiser and has been a fixture on the Ames Center spring calendar since 2010.
The April 2020 event was shut down by Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency closures during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. The club considered resuming it in April 2021 after venues had reopened, but capacity restrictions remained, said Heather Manley, the club’s immediate past president.
“Lots of things were getting canceled at the Ames,” she said. “We would have only been able to be at, like, one-third capacity. Ideally, we wanted to wait until everyone could participate without masks and feel comfortable.”
Ticket prices could have been raised considerably but that didn’t feel right either, Manley said.
“We still wanted to make it affordable,” she said.
Concert for Caring coordinator Jim Schmitt said the club is aiming to raise $75,000 between ticket sales and corporate sponsorships, including generous sums given by headline sponsors the Dr. LaChapelle Family Foundation, the Walser Foundation and Ames Construction.
The club has been sponsoring annual fundraisers for 45 years. The concert became the main event after the city opened the Ames Center, Schmitt said.
“This is our No. 1 fundraising event for the club every year,” he said. “We support 34 of what we consider to be very effective nonprofit organizations in the south metro area, like BrainPower in a BackPack, or Feed My Starving Children. ... Not all of them, but many of them focus on families in need. As Burnsville has matured and opened up its doors to folks from other countries, these organizations have assisted families like that, immigrants coming in. We’re proud of that.”
Last year, in lieu of a concert, the club raised more than $60,000 when member donations were matched by donations from Clark LaChapelle, Schmitt said. LaChapelle is a retired Burnsville dentist and former Burnsville Rotarian who has been a major Concert for Caring benefactor.
With COVID receding, Manley said Rotarians are eager to get back to live events and may add an outdoor spirit, beer and wine tasting.
Tickets for the 2020 Concert for Caring will be honored. Manley said she’s grateful that Rumours and Dreams is still taking the gig.
“That band has really worked with us,” she said. “We’re really excited to come out and support them.”
The Fleetwood Mac tribute band features lead vocalists Pamela Helmer-McNeill, Mary Jane Alm and Jeff Engholm. Helmer-McNeill’s Pamela McNeill Productions includes the band Fabulous Armadillos, a past headliner of the Concert for Caring.
Tickets are $35 and $45 and available at the Ames Center box office or Ticketmaster.com. There is a discount for groups of 10 or more.
More information is available at pamelamcneill.com and burnsvillerotary.org.
