Rotary podcast lets guests stretch out

Photo submitted

Burnsville Rotarian Karyn Braddock hosts the Rotary Round Table podcast, which is recorded at The Garage in Burnsville.

Burnsville club hosts guests with a message 

The Burnsville Noon Rotary Club’s version of 15 minutes of fame is on Mondays, when the club hosts a speaker during its meetings at the Mediterranean Cruise Cafe.

Tags

Load comments