Rotary podcast lets guests stretch out

Burnsville club hosts guests with a message
The Burnsville Noon Rotary Club’s version of 15 minutes of fame is on Mondays, when the club hosts a speaker during its meetings at the Mediterranean Cruise Cafe.
But 15 minutes isn’t enough to capture all their insights, Karyn Braddock and some other Rotarians decided. So the club launched the Rotary Round Table, a twice-monthly podcast giving the speakers a chance to stretch out in an interview format.
The podcast, which drops every other Tuesday (the most recent was Nov. 7) is hosted by Braddock, the club’s public relations and marketing chair. Its early September debut was a 45-minute preview of the Burnsville Festival and Fire Muster, with festival Chair and City Council Member Dan Kealey.
The host admits she was nervous.
“But that’s OK because he was a killer first episode,” said Braddock, 31, a married mother of five and Burnsville resident since 2018. “He loved to talk, he loves our community and he had a lot to share about the Burnsville Festival and Fire Muster.”
Her next guest was Jeff Mortensen, president and CEO of Burnsville-based 360 Communities, who discussed how inflation is affecting the nonprofit’s needy clients.
“The message was the key,” Braddock said. “I thought he did a wonderful job sharing what was going on and what he was seeing. I thought it was an inspiring episode.”
After taking a month off to recalibrate the schedule, Braddock said she has the next 10 episodes booked. A Burnsville Planning Commission member, she hosted fellow commissioners Chris John and Robert Timmerman in the Nov. 7 episode for a discussion of volunteering and civic engagement.
Nonprofit leaders, local business owners and others with messages to share are fair game for the club and the Rotary Round Table. An upcoming guest, Braddock said, is from Destiny Rescue, which works to rescue children from sexual exploitation and human trafficking in multiple countries.
“I am trying to pair some of my episodes with current events or events coming up,” Braddock said. “Approaching the holidays, everybody is going to be thinking about how to volunteer their time. People are thinking about what they can contribute to their community. I have some episodes teed up for that that are relevant.”
Braddock said she also uses the podcast to promote the Rotary ethic of service above self.
Listeners can expect clean sound and solid production. Daunted by the equipment costs and expertise needed for a quality podcast, she turned to the nonprofit Twin Cities Catalyst Music, which operates The Garage, an all-ages performance, studio and music education venue in Burnsville. A recipient of past Noon Rotary Club grants, Catalyst agreed to provide a recording studio, equipment and professional services.
“I get an engineer every time,” said Braddock, the general manger of Anchor Builders, a residential design-build firm in St. Louis Park. “Right now we’re working with their No. 1 engineer, Harry. Typically it only takes about and hour of their time.”
She gets a compressed file of the episode and uploads it to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, PodBean and Pandora Podcasts.
More information and episodes of Rotary Round Table are at burnsvillerotary.org.
