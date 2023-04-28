Blaze Robotics on fire this season
Minnesota’s top-ranked robotics team goes about its business with flair — and flare.
Foam headwear in the shape and color of roaring flames is already a signature look for the Blaze Robotics team from Burnsville High School.
Things got gaudier this season as the team reached heights not seen in the program’s 13-year history.
Members asked for full flame suits — with jacket, trousers and a tie — if Blaze Robotics qualified for world competition for the first time since 2019. Lead mentor and coach Crystal Huynh agreed.
When the nine-member team qualified for the 2023 FIRST Robotics Championship April 19-22 in Houston, the deal was sealed.
“It’s a very obnoxious suit, but it works well for us,” said senior Kyan Ponzio, one of the core team members who debuted the four new suits during all three days of competition in Houston.
Blaze Robotics ranks first in Minnesota out of 190 teams, according to Statbotics, an independent ranking system that tracks First Robotics Competition, an international high school program.
The team ranks 39th nationally among 2,687 teams and 43rd globally among 3,294 teams, according to Statbotics.
Blaze Robotics is one to fear on May 6 as 36 teams gather at Williams Arena for the Minnesota State High School League’s state robotics championship. A top team is an extra threat because final matches are played in three-team alliances; top qualifiers either get to pick their allies or are enticing targets to be picked.
“We’ll do the best there that we’ve ever done, I’d say,” said junior Ethan Jacobson.
Blaze Robotics reached the FIRST Robotics Championship after winning back-to-back regional competitions in March — the Heartland Regional Tournament in Kansas and the Central Missouri Regional Tournament.
“I wanted to get to worlds before I graduated, which was my main goal, which we did,” said senior Will Moe. “I definitely didn’t expect to do as well as we did.”
Competing in the Newton Division — one of eight divisions of 77 teams each — Blaze Robotics was part a winning alliance that also included teams from Virginia, Georgia and Missouri. Alliances face off three robots against three, with each having a backup robot.
“Personally, I think the biggest thing that helped us actually win our division was we were being very consistent and didn’t really have any issues with our robot, because I know there were a lot of teams having problems,” Moe said. “We won our division, but it was definitely a bit of an upset. We were not the favorites to win, by far.”
The eight division-winning alliances advanced to the Einstein Division. Blaze Robotics finished fifth.
It was by far the best world performance for the Burnsville program, which reached the tournament in 2015 and 2019.
This year’s robot was nicknamed “Burnout” when, during construction, Moe accidentally plugged a motor controller in backwards and burned out the motor.
“He burned the red wire to the black wire,” Ponzio explained.
The team designed and built the robot mostly with parts fashioned on a steel mill in the team’s basement workshop at BHS and in the school’s fabrication lab. Some parts, such as motors, are bought from suppliers.
“No templates,” Ponzio said. “We completely design and build and program the robot.”
Last year COVID dampened participation in robotics, leaving a core group of Ponzio, Moe, Jacobson and Seamus Boos, now a freshman. Additions this year are Aiden Goberdhan, Aiden Peterson, Carter Bonnell, Katie Nguyen and Anthony Nguyen.
Everyone has a job to do, making emergency fixes at tournaments and scouting other teams’ performances. At the beginning of the season, the extra bodies allowed the team more time for design and cut down on manufacturing time, Ponzio said.
“You’re able to, with more people, spend more time on the design process and hand off the tasks of the prototyping or the building to other kids so you can kind of divide and conquer on everything,” he said.
Each season begins with a task all teams design their robots to complete. This year it was “putting cones in cubes on, like, a grid,” Moe explained.
A competitive robot is a fast robot, but haste and efficiency are also required of its human drivers. There are two: one controlling where the wheeled vehicle goes and one controlling the upper mechanism that grabs and places the items in the game.
“It takes a good amount of practice to actually get good at driving the robot every year,” Moe said. “The biggest thing is the coordination between the two drivers. That takes a lot of time.”
Moe, who operates the pickup mechanism while Jacobson drives the wheels, said he’s been driving robots since FIRST Tech Challenge competition in seventh grade.
“Driving robots is kind of like an art in itself,” Moe said. “It takes a lot of practice. After you actually build your robot, you have to practice driving it. I’ve been driving robots for six years now.”
