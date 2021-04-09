Underused rink was slated for removal
The underused outdoor ice rink in Burnsville’s Civic Center Park will be removed to make way for a market garden and organics recycling site.
The new facilities, to be located along Civic Center Parkway across from the Burnsville Ice Center, are part of the Grow Burnsville initiative to promote nutrition, resident access to publicly grown food and environmental sustainability.
Funded by a $125,000 grant from the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Grow Burnsville plans include the market garden, where youth will serve paid internships learning to raise produce; a food forest, where people can pick free fruits and vegetables; a community garden, and the recycling site.
The project aims to meet “the rising challenge of food inequity in our community,” according to the city.
The Civic Center ice rink and warming house have been underused for years and slated for removal some time between this year and 2024, according to a city staff report.
It’s a good location for the market garden, the report said.
“This spot is a nice size, is flat, has sun access, has parking, will be next to the proposed communitywide organics recycling location, is next to an elementary and middle school, and is a good location for staff to have access to it,” the report said.
The city plans to award a contract for the removal on April 20, “with the garden site being available by June,” it said.
The city will work with Dakota County on building the enclosed recycling site, it said.
The City Council approved the rink removal Tuesday.
Burnsville is one of nine U.S. cities awarded grants through the Conference of Mayors 2021 Childhood Obesity Prevention and Environmental Health and Sustainability Awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.