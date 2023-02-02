Restoration planned at wooded Alimagnet Park

Is one of Burnsville’s ‘most treasured natural parks’
Significant restoration of natural areas at Alimagnet Park in Burnsville is planned over a five-year period.
About 29 acres are targeted, said Caleb Ashling, city natural resources specialist. Most of the work will be in the west area of the park, which occupies 141 acres in Burnsville and 78 to the east in Apple Valley. The park includes Lake Alimagnet, small wetlands and a baseball field complex on the Burnsville side.
“Alimagnet Park is recognized as one of Burnsville’s most treasured natural parks,” said a restoration plan draft. “Due to its sizable acreage, large tracts of wooded areas, diverse native vegetative communities, high water quality resources, and high visibility, the park is a well-known and heavily-used community resource.”
Much of the work will involve removal of invasive trees and understory and selective thinning of native trees along with seeding and other measures to restore native environments such as oak savanna and big-woods forest, with native grasses and wildflowers under the canopy.
That will mean removing a lot of buckthorn, an invasive species that “creates a monoculture that excludes a lot of native plants,” Ashling told about a dozen people at a public meeting on the restoration plan Tuesday at Burnsville City Hall.
“We’re not seeing hardly any oak regeneration” in unrestored areas of the park, Ashling said. “Although we have a lot of these older oaks, we have very little and almost no oak regeneration in most areas, unless you’re kind of right at the edge of the woods. In the woods it’s too shady for most of the oaks to regenerate.”
The city and Dakota County plan to collaborate on the restoration under a joint-powers agreement. The cost is estimated at $291,330, with a 15% match from the city in staff time, volunteer hours and cash under the proposed agreement.
“Overall, I’m just ecstatic about this management plan,” said Brad Blackett, a 56-year Alimagnet lakeshore resident in Apple Valley who came to Burnsville for the meeting.
Many residents value the park’s natural areas for dog walking, wildlife watching and other passive recreation, said the restoration plan.
“Significant restoration and management investments have been made at the park over the decades, including prairie restoration and enhancement of the park’s oak forests and woodlands,” the plan said.
The new round of restoration is prioritized in Burnsville’s natural resources master plan, which was updated last year, Ashling said.
Restoration work must be followed up by active management, such as spot spraying of herbicides, and buckthorn removal, some of which is done by volunteers, Ashling said.
The city expects to begin restoration work next January or February, he said. Once the work is done in five years, about 70% of the Burnsville side of the park will be under active restoration — “which is a really big chunk of the park,” Ashling said.
Restoration is also envisioned on the Apple Valley side, though that city isn’t as far along in the planning, said Mike Lynn, an environmental management specialist with Dakota County.
Also planned for the Burnsville side of the park is a six- or eight-court pickleball complex, said Public Works Director Ryan Peterson.
