City will study problems, fixes
After more than a decade of debate about the taste and smell of Burnsville’s drinking water, the verdict is in:
Residents aren’t crazy about it.
Only 72% even drink it, according to a survey of 1,176 users who answered a survey solicitation the city sent with water bills this spring. The number drops to 66% among residents in multiunit housing.
And 56% of respondents said they’re willing to pay higher monthly water bills for high-quality water, the survey said.
“The bottom line is, a lot of your residents don’t like to drink city water,” said William SaintAmour, of Cobalt Community Research, which conducted the survey.
City Council members agreed at a work session Tuesday to spend an estimated $65,000 on a taste and odor study that will include citizen input and produce recommendations for altering water treatment.
The survey is “pretty damning,” Council Member Dan Kealey said. “I think we’ve got a major problem. We’ve known about it for years, we just haven’t done anything until now.”
Complaints about taste and odor began welling up in 2009, when the city started capturing and treating some of the surface water left by dewatering in the Kraemer Mining and Materials limestone pit on the Minnesota River.
The water is about 30% of a blend of surface and ground water supplied to Burnsville and Savage, which pays Burnsville about $1 million a year for water.
A new surface water treatment plant was a collaboration between the two cities, Kraemer and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. It captures some of the water Kraemer would otherwise dump in the river, meets Savage’s water needs without more groundwater pumping and has allowed aquifers to recharge, which also supports local fens, said Burnsville Public Works Director Ryan Peterson.
The sustainability results are laudable, “but we do want our residents to love to drink our water as well,” Peterson said.
Over the years the city has tweaked its treatment regimen, removing iron and manganese to cut down on metallic taste, using activated carbon to quell a musty and earthy taste and smell and monitoring chlorination levels.
But some remain dissatisfied, as confirmed by the city’s last two general residential and business surveys, which it conducts every four years. Last year the council ordered a survey solely on water.
A metallic taste is the top concern for residents who dislike the water for drinking, cooking, bathing and washing. For drinking, it was cited by 30% of those respondents. But an earthy-fishy taste was close behind at 27%, followed by overchlorination at 26%.
On a ratings scale, drinking got the lowest marks among the four uses. And a prevalent comment was that many residents filter their water before drinking it, a survey report said.
Complaints about drinking water were spread geographically across the city, dashing hopes that a “smoking gun” would point to problems in isolated areas, SaintAmour said.
Each of the three problems requires “incredibly different types of processes to fix,” Peterson said.
“There’s no absolute clarity here,” said City Manager Gregg Lindberg.
That’s why more study is needed, along with a taste and odor panel to sample the work in progress, according to city staff. Fixes aren’t possible “until we know what we’re trying to solve for,” said Peterson, who stressed that Burnsville’s water is safe to drink and use.
Last year officials briefly discussed an ozone treatment system — estimated at $5 million — to break down and eliminate compounds that affect taste and smell.
But Lindberg told the council Tuesday he doesn’t want to put “big, scary numbers in front of you and the community” before the study is done.
Although 56% of respondents said they’re willing to fund improvements through higher water bills, 17% said they’re not.
