A Burnsville resident brought her complaint about another resident’s profanity-bearing flag to the open comment portion of Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The flag says “F--- Biden,” spelled out, according to Lorri LuConic, 11319 W. River Hills Drive. According to her, the flag was flown at a home on West River Hills Drive and Radisson Court in North River Hills.
LuConic, a transportation aide in School District 191, lives in the area but said she spotted the flag Tuesday while on a bus with middle school students. It caught their eye, too, and they asked her about it, LuConic said.
The flag “has to come down,” regardless of the political message, she said.
Case law has established that local governments are prohibited by the Bill of Rights from passing ordinances that abridge free speech rights, City Attorney Joel Jamnik said.
“And unfortunately, some people cross the line and offend people unnecessarily, but there is nothing that local unit of government can do,” Jamnik said.
“Even something that vulgar?” said LuConic, who then spelled out the four-letter word.
Council Member Vince Workman also lives in the area. “I think I know who it is,” he said.
The city has received similar complaints before, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said.
Such displays are “inappropriate” and “don’t send a good message to our children,” she said.
LuConic said she hopes “this person grows up and maybe finds a little decency along the way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.