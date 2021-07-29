Burnsville plans November opening
Firefighters working out of Burnsville Fire Station 1 aren’t used to some of the creature comforts they’ll get at the $18.6 million station being built to replace it.
Each living unit will have its own bathroom. Noise-insulated walls will keep the sound of snoring from traveling a couple of rooms over. A selective alarm system will alert only those needed on a fire or ambulance call without waking the whole place.
That’s not all. Lighting will be tuned to the circadian rhythms of sleep and wakefulness. Daylight will pour in through generous window exposure. And the living areas will be fully sealed from the grime, contaminants and diesel exhaust of the working end of the fire station.
Burnsville’s full-time fire and paramedic crews “spend a third of their life at the fire station,” Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann said. “What can we do to de-stress them, keep them ready to respond, and relaxed? A lot of focus has been put on that, and I think we have a facility that’s second to none supporting the operation and the health and wellness of our staff.”
The new Fire Station 1, under construction on Newton Avenue south of County Road 42 and west of County Road 5, is expected to open in November. One of two fire stations in Burnsville, it will replace the current Station 1 north of 42 on West 140th Street.
That 15,000-square-foot building, which opened as the police station in 1975, will be replaced at the new site by a 44,000-square-foot facility designed around the latest innovations in operational efficiency and firefighter wellness.
“I think there’s a lot to be learned. I think we’re still in our infancy,” Jungmann said. “But in the last five to 10 years, there’s been more research done on firefighters, firefighter health and wellness and fire science than we’ve ever had.”
Designer CNH Architects brings fire station expertise, Jungmann said. He and Assistant Fire Chief Terry Ritchie attended a national fire station design conference in preparation for the project, which has been planned since a 2015 review of aging city facilities.
Jungmann and Ritchie are on the project’s executive planning team, which heard ideas from a design team of other Fire Department members and staffers across city departments.
Much has been learned about the health hazards of firefighting. Ritchie became a firefighter 34 years ago, when “you wanted to be as dirty as possible, and now it’s just the complete opposite.”
Said Jungmann, “Cancer is exponentially more prevalent in firefighters than it is in the general population. Although I don’t know that we have enough research to point at exactly what’s causing it, what we can do is effect decontaminating ourselves after we’re exposed” to fire scenes.
Post-scene decontamination was already a staple of hazardous materials calls, he said.
“But no one ever looked on a fire scene as a hazardous materials incident. And now we apply those principles to our daily firefighting. If they go in and they’re on their air pack in thick smoke, they need to come back, that gear needs to be decontaminated, they need to take a shower and decontaminate and change clothes. Head to toe, they need to be decontaminated. Our goal is to do that within an hour of when they leave the scene.”
The new station is designed so that firefighters can “get themselves cleaned up without ever having to break the plane of the door going back to their living quarters,” Jungmann said.
The station has an indoor fitness room and outdoor exercise pad with meditation- and yoga-friendly spaces, he said.
“We really focus on functional fitness, and some of that includes pulling weighted sleds and sledgehammering big tractor tires and things like that,” Jungmann said. “They’ll be able to do that stuff outside.”
The station will have classroom and simulation training facilities.
“Our hose tower that we have for drying hose doubles as a training tower for us,” said Neal Dwyer, assistant fire chief of EMS and training. “We can practice apartment standpipe connections and deploying hoses up stairwells into apartment complexes. We have a training mezzanine with walls we can create difference scenarios in and windows we can practice getting in and out of, and we can do it right in the comfort of our own station.”
The station is designed to be welcoming to the public. An outdoor “placemaking” plaza will feature public seating and fire service-themed public art. Conference rooms will be available for rental.
The station will have 12 living units, not all of which will be filled when it opens, and locker space to hold 50 sets of “turnout gear.”
The 48-member department predicts demand for its services will continue to grow, driven by emergency medical calls. The department will eventually need 16 more employees, including six for ambulance crews, Jungmann told the City Council in April.
The station is designed for growth. “We didn’t want to come back in five years and say it’s not big enough,” he said.
