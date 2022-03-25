Minnesota Senate District 55 Republicans endorsed candidates for the November election at their endorsing convention March 19.

Former state Rep. Pam Myhra, Burnsville, was endorsed for the Senate seat on the first ballot with 85 percent of the vote. Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville, is seeking re-election.

Van Holston, Burnsville, was endorsed for House District 55B. Rep. Kaela Berg, DFL-Burnsville, is seeking re-election.

Gabriela Kroetch, Savage, was endorsed for House District 55A. Rep. Jess Hanson, DFL-Burnsville, is seeking re-election.

Both Republican House candidates ran unopposed at the convention.

The new Senate District 55 is comprised of the entire city of Savage and most of Burnsville, except for portions of north central and northeast Burnsville.

The Republican Party of Burnsville and Savage organized as Minnesota Senate District 55 Republicans following the 2020 census and 2022 redistricting.

Brian Ewoldt is the newly elected chair of Senate District 55 Republicans.

“Republicans are eager to address the concerns of public safety, education, inflation and the poor economy,” he said in a news release.

Tags

Load comments