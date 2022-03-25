Republicans endorse three for Burnsville, Savage Mar 25, 2022 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Minnesota Senate District 55 Republicans endorsed candidates for the November election at their endorsing convention March 19.Former state Rep. Pam Myhra, Burnsville, was endorsed for the Senate seat on the first ballot with 85 percent of the vote. Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville, is seeking re-election.Van Holston, Burnsville, was endorsed for House District 55B. Rep. Kaela Berg, DFL-Burnsville, is seeking re-election.Gabriela Kroetch, Savage, was endorsed for House District 55A. Rep. Jess Hanson, DFL-Burnsville, is seeking re-election.Both Republican House candidates ran unopposed at the convention.The new Senate District 55 is comprised of the entire city of Savage and most of Burnsville, except for portions of north central and northeast Burnsville.The Republican Party of Burnsville and Savage organized as Minnesota Senate District 55 Republicans following the 2020 census and 2022 redistricting.Brian Ewoldt is the newly elected chair of Senate District 55 Republicans.“Republicans are eager to address the concerns of public safety, education, inflation and the poor economy,” he said in a news release. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pam Myhra Lindsey Port Van Holston Kaela Berg Gabriela Kroetch Jess Hanson Senate District 55 Republicans Burnsville Savage Brian Ewoldt Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Trader Joe's opens first south of the river store in Eagan No speed limits here: Training facility focuses on young athletes but open to all Expect traffic delays along Highway 3 in Farmington this week Nothing gets in Lightning’s way this time Nominations sought for a Dakota County Public Health Achievement Award E-editions Dakota County Tribune 11 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 11 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 11 hrs ago 0
