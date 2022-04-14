Former Rep. Myhra gets Senate nod
The lineup of Republican-endorsed candidates is set in state Senate District 55, which includes most of Burnsville and all of Savage, and its two House districts, 55B and 55A.
In November Republicans will try to reclaim Burnsville-area seats that have swung between the GOP and the DFL Party since the mid-2000s. Burnsville’s last Republican officeholder, Sen. Dan Hall, was unseated in 2020 by DFL Sen. Lindsey Port.
Last month District 55 Republicans endorsed former state Rep. Pam Myhra for Senate. Van Holston was endorsed in District 55B, an all-Burnsville House district with the largest share of the city. In District 55A, which includes northwest Burnsville, Republicans endorsed Gabriela Kroetch, of Savage.
They hope to unseat a trio of Burnsville DFLers who won in 2020: Port, District 56B Rep. Kaela Berg (who will run in the new 55B) and District 56A Rep. Jess Hanson (who will run in the new 55A).
Redistricting, done every 10 years, didn’t greatly reshape Burnsville-area political boundaries. But it did remove three northwest Lakeville precincts from the new Senate 55 and House 55B, which makes the districts “bluer,” Myhra said. The Lakeville precincts that were “nominally Republican” are gone, Holston said.
“So the numbers are more challenging for the GOP, and I acknowledge that,” he said. “Having said that, I think it’s going to be a very good year for Republicans, maybe what they call a wave election.”
(Much of northeast Burnsville is in new Senate 52 and new House 52A, which are represented by Eagan DFLers Sen. Jim Carlson and Rep. Liz Reyer, who earned the DFL endorsement over Rep. Sandy Masin as they both live in 52A. Carlson and Reyer are seeking re-election.)
Pam Myhra
Myhra, 65, of Burnsville, is the experienced hand among the GOP endorsees. She was elected to the House in the old District 40A in 2010 and re-elected in the redrawn District 56A in 2012. She didn’t seek re-election in 2014, instead joining former House Minority Leader Marty Seifert as his running mate in his unsuccessful race for governor.
She vied briefly for the GOP endorsement to succeed retiring 2nd District U.S. Rep. John Kline in 2016. In 2018 Myhra was the Republican candidate for state auditor, losing to DFLer Julie Blaha. In 2020 Myhra sought back her old House seat but lost to Jess Hanson.
After that election, “I figured I’d be done,” said Myhra, a 1975 graduate of Burnsville High School. But in recent months, “I’ve just had literally dozens of calls from people asking me to run for the Senate,” said Myhra, who easily defeated a single challenger for endorsement on the first ballot at the GOP district convention in March.
“I run, and I run hard,” Myhra said. “I have probably door-knocked 30,000 homes in this area, Savage and Burnsville, during my political career. And I love it.”
Three top issues in the election are public safety, inflation and the economy, and a sense that voters, including public school parents, aren’t being listened to, Myhra said.
“People are worried to even go to the grocery store,” she said, calling for “appropriate consequences” for convicted criminals. “They’re legitimately worried about carjackings. I talk to other women, my peers, and they’re worried.”
Beleaguered citizens paying more for gas and groceries need “permanent tax cuts that will help all of us” from the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus, Myhra said.
Since the pandemic, “I think a lot of parents right now are feeling like they’re not being heard,” she said.
“Parents have talked to me really concerned about their children falling behind in academics,” she said. “I think we really need to refocus.”
As a House member she said she inserted a provision into an omnibus education bill that rewarded schools and districts for improving reading scores. That program has been discontinued, Myhra said.
“Literacy is the pivotal area for all other education,” she said. “If you can’t read, you just can’t do any of the rest.”
As for concerns among some Republicans about the legitimacy of the 2020 election results, Myhra said the election is “done and over.” But concerns remain about insecure ballot boxes placed around counties and DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon making some changes in 2020 election rules “that were not consistent with state law,” she said.
Van Holston, 55B
Holston, 74, said he’s lived south of the river for 40 years, about half in Apple Valley and half in Burnsville. He ran once for the Apple Valley City Council and sought the Republican endorsement in a 1992 Senate race that was won by Republican David Knutson of Burnsville, now a district court judge.
An attorney now “semi-retired,” Holston said he has the time to run for office.
“It didn’t appear anybody else was interested, so I pushed forward and got the endorsement and now I’m going to run,” said Holston, a former volunteer guardian ad litem in the Hennepin County juvenile court system. “I think the state and the country’s headed in the wrong direction, and I want to be a part of what it takes to change that.”
He supports Senate Republican calls for permanent tax cuts funded by the $9.25 billion state surplus and blasted Democrats’ plan to spend $1 billion more on education in the current legislative session.
“I do not believe public education in Minnesota is underfunded,” Holston said. “There was a substantial increase” for education approved by lawmakers last year.
He backs the Republican plan to eliminate state income tax on Social Security benefits.
“It may sound self-serving because of my age, but 37 states do not tax Social Security benefits,” Holston said. “What you do is you just push retired people out of Minnesota.”
Holston said he believes there is “fraud in our elections” such as “ballot harvesting,” and he supports a voter ID requirement.
“I think there is a reason why Democrats do not want to tighten up election rules,” Holston said. “The reason is they want people to vote who are not qualified to vote. They want to be able to ballot harvest.”
Asked about the 2020 presidential election, Holston said he thinks Joe Biden is “a legitimately elected president. I think he’s an extremely poor president.”
He characterized Berg as “solidly in the far left camp” and said she voted for public safety legislation he considers “anti-police.”
“I think crime is the big issue, and I think people are justifiably angry about it,” he said.
Gabriela Kroetch, 55A
Kroetch, of Savage, said frustration with pandemic restrictions spurred her political involvement.
“I never thought that I would get involved with politics until about two years ago,” said Kroetch, 43, who was born and raised in the former Czechoslovakia. “The pandemic really triggered a few points in me and made me realize sitting at home and yelling at my phone wasn’t doing anything to help the situation.”
She said she and her husband, Josh, started attending local Republican meetings. She said she’s now the Basic Political Operating Unit chair in her House district, serves on committees with the 2nd Congressional District Republicans and has gotten involved in school board elections in districts 194 and 196.
She has a child in middle school in Prior Lake-Savage District 719 and a child at Unity High School in Burnsville. She said she’s frustrated with the public schools — “many schools, including Prior Lake” — over masks, shutdowns and distance learning.
“They weren’t open to public opinions at all,” Kroetch said. “And I believe it created a lot of frustrations.”
Public safety will be a key issue in the campaign, she said.
“People do have a lot of different opinions, but mostly they circle around public safety, the economy, inflation and government’s handling of COVID, basically,” Kroetch said.
She declined to comment on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, saying many voters are divided on the issue.
