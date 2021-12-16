Rep. Hanson still trying to get marijuana legalization to the finish line

State Rep. Jess Hanson scored a big win in her first term. The DFLer from Burnsville co-sponsored an historic bill fully legalizing adult marijuana use, which the Minnesota House passed in May.
The Republican-controlled Senate didn’t take up the bill. But Hanson — who has described her years of pro-cannabis activism as her entry into politics — isn’t stopping now.
She’s preparing for the 2022 legislative session, Hanson told the Burnsville City Council, which put her on its work session agenda Tuesday.
Marijuana’s legal landscape is changing nationally, “and I believe it’s time that we catch up,” said Hanson, who represents House District 56A in northwest Burnsville and Savage.
Hanson, 35, was advocating legalization long before the current House DFL caucus and leadership embraced the cause. A self-proclaimed cannabis user for two decades, she started volunteering for the nonprofit Minnesota Campaign for Full Legalization in 2016 and by 2017 was its unpaid executive director.
“Everybody has a different perspective about their feelings toward cannabis, and I acknowledge that when I come into this work,” said Hanson, who was elected in 2020 and is seeking re-election next November.
But majorities of Americans and Minnesotans want full legalization — not just medical cannabis, which Minnesota allows in some forms — and responsible regulation, Hanson said.
By studying what other states have done around full or partial legalization, Minnesota can build a model system, she said.
“We can see that prohibition is coming apart around the nation,” Hanson said.
As an advocate, she toured the state and heard Minnesotans’ opinions. House Democrats did their own “Be Heard on Cannabis” tour in 2019 and 2020, she said.
“That is the biggest thing we’ve heard, that people said, ‘Just make it a regulated market,’ ” Hanson said. “That would address so many of the other issues that we’re having.”
State-by-state and federal prohibition measures mounted in the 1930s, along with wild, inflammatory claims about pernicious effects of marijuana, Hanson said.
Also pernicious has been the bias and racial discrimination around drug enforcement, she said, citing the example of former Nixon aide John Ehrlichman telling an interviewer in 1994 that the ex-president thought he could marginalize anti-war hippies by associating them with marijuana and Blacks by associating them with heroin.
In Minneapolis, Black men are eight times more likely to be arrested for cannabis use or consumption than white men, though both groups use at similar rates, Hanson said. Some cities have essentially halted enforcement in cases involving small amounts, she said.
The House bill would have automatically expunged nonfelony marijuana charges, the first such measure in the nation, Hanson said. An expungement board would be created to review felony charges.
The bill included a 10% retail tax on cannabis products (which would also be subject to sales tax) and a regulatory framework for cannabis-related businesses, Hanson said. Different licenses would be required of cultivators, manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, transporters, testing facilities and others, she said.
Packaging and labeling would also be regulated, Hanson said. The legal age would be 21.
“We do not want our products marketed toward children,” she said.
The law would allow some local authority over cannabis businesses — such as setting a minimum distance from a school — but wouldn’t allow cities to prohibit them, Hanson said.
Lawmakers consulted widely on the bill with organizations in medicine, education, law enforcement and other fields, according to Hanson. And Gov. Tim Walz directed each state department to make plans for accommodating legalization, she said.
