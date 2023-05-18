Rep. Craig seeks FAA response to ‘poop rain’ incident in Burnsville

Following constituent reporting of “poop rain” falling onto multiple cars in Burnsville, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig wrote to Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Billy Nolen on May 18, urging the FAA to investigate the incident, her office said.
In her letter, the 2nd District Democrat requested additional information on what the FAA is doing to prevent aircraft leaks.
A Burnsville constituent “reported brown excrement falling onto their car from a significant height” on the morning of Monday, May 15, Craig wrote. “Considering the flight paths in the area, we have reason to suspect that it could have come from an aircraft mid-flight.”
A May 15 WCCO News report quoted a woman who said fecal matter dropped onto her car when she was waiting in the drive-thru line at the Caribou Coffee off Highway 13 and Cliff Road in Burnsville.
She said her car and the vehicle in front of her were fully covered.
“My constituents have the right to live their lives without the threat of sewage getting in their coffee,” Craig wrote.
“We know that waste contains potential enteric pathogens and can present risks to the environment and human health if not handled properly,” she wrote. “There have been many instances of human waste leaking out of aircraft mid-flight, so it is critical that we do everything possible to implement mitigation strategies and are transparent with those communities directly in-flight paths when malfunctions occur.
Among other questions, her letter asked Nolen who’s responsible for cleanup of septic tank leaks and damage they cause.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.