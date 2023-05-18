Rep. Craig seeks FAA response to ‘poop rain’ incident in Burnsville

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig

Following constituent reporting of “poop rain” falling onto multiple cars in Burnsville, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig wrote to Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Billy Nolen on May 18, urging the FAA to investigate the incident, her office said.

In her letter, the 2nd District Democrat requested additional information on what the FAA is doing to prevent aircraft leaks.

