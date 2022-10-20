District 55B has largest share of Burnsville
Candidates in the state House district that claims the largest share of Burnsville met in an online forum hosted by the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce.
Rep. Kaela Berg, DFL-Burnsville, is seeking reelection to a second term. She’s a flight attendant with extensive experience as a union official and labor consultant. Berg is a former director of the Minnesota Fair Trade Association.
She won in the 2020 election, which also put two other DFL women from Burnsville into office: District 56 Sen. Lindsey Port and House District 56A Rep. Jess Hanson.
Berg, 49, and Republican Van Holston, 74, are running in the new District 55B, an all-Burnsville district created by redistricting. It’s similar to the old 56B, covering part of north central Burnsville and the city’s southern half.
Holston, 74, is a retired attorney who sought the Republican endorsement in a 1992 Senate race won by Republican David Knutson of Burnsville, now a district court judge. Holston is a former guardian ad litem in the Hennepin County juvenile court system.
“I’m a 19-year flight attendant and mother to two exceptional young men,” Berg said in the forum, posted on the chamber’s website Oct. 10. “And I come from a very fierce labor background. I love representing this community because it is full of working families like me. And I think there are many things we can do to help our families have economic opportunity and succeed and build a life they can dream of and be proud of.”
Holston said he has time in retirement to run for office.
“I don’t need this job,” he said. “But I got interested because I have children and grandchildren. I’m concerned about the direction of our country and the direction of our state. I think in many ways we’re going in the wrong direction.”
The Minnesota he grew up in was a good place to raise a family, with a good business climate, good schools and safe streets, “and I think we’re beginning to lose that,” Holston said.
Candidates answered questions from the chamber’s Public Policy Committee about integrating immigrants into the workforce to ease labor shortages, school funding and spending it effectively, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s adoption of California emissions standards that allegedly ban the sale of fossil fuel-powered vehicles beginning in 2035, regulation of business, and rising crime.
Immigration
Berg took exception to the idea of a labor shortage. “Until the unemployment rate reaches zero percent, we don’t have a shortage of workers in this state,” she said.
Regarding immigrants, she said: “First of all, we need to stop the vilification of immigrants for political gain, stop grandstanding with nativist populism.”
She said she authored a House bill creating a “pathway” to careers in the trades “for folks that are traditionally left out — women, people of color and our veterans.” It didn’t pass in the Republican Senate, Berg said.
Holston said immigration is primarily a federal issue.
“I think we should make legal immigration easy and illegal immigration hard, and we need to welcome immigrants,” said Holston, who rejected Berg’s contention that there is no labor shortage. “We actually have an economy that needs more people and immigrants and more skilled people to do jobs.”
School funding
Holston said the school funding formula doesn’t need changes but the emphasis in education does.
“I do think it’s important that we turn to basics in education and focus on reading and math,” he said. “It is unfortunate that the math scores and reading scores in Minnesota are not where they should be. It’s estimated that 45% of the kids cannot read at their grade level, and we need to do something about that.”
Berg said teachers need more resources, schools need better facilities and students need more opportunities in STEM and tech literacy to prepare them for “this new and evolving economy.”
“And the opportunities need to be distributed more evenly throughout our communities, rural and urban alike,” she said. “And we need to stop funding our schools based on standardized testing. We need smaller class sizes; we’ve heard that from door to door to door from our teachers.”
Emissions
Berg said the California emissions rules came from the state’s Air Resources Board and ban the sale only of new gas-powered vehicles in 2035. It allows the sale of used gas vehicles and hybrid vehicles after that, she said.
“We stand to positively gain from following their lead,” Berg said. “Carmakers design vehicles for the California market; it’s huge, and they have their own environmental rules. And then they sell them everywhere else, so this change will be happening marketwide regardless. Minnesota operates on an advanced, reliable electric grid that continues to scale up energy production, creating more jobs, and that will be unaffected by this switch.”
So will farm machinery, she added.
Holston said he opposes the new rules.
“The new emissions standards they’re talking about would not significantly reduce emissions at all,” he said. “As far as requiring the no more fossil fuel-driven vehicles after 2035, there’s no plan to get there. Just shutting down the fossil industry like we’re trying to do without a replacement is not an answer. The operative word is transition — we need to transition over time and not try to do it abruptly.”
Business regulation
Candidates were asked how big changes in business regulation with each new governor can be prevented.
The state must protect society and the environment through regulation, but much of the “interference in the marketplace is not helpful at all or is counterproductive,” Holston said.
“We need to get out of being a high-tax state and lower our taxes so that businesses are free to innovate and grow and expand their businesses,” he said.
There’s no way to avoid changes in regulation, Berg said. When authority passes from one governor to another, “that’s democracy.”
“If any sector of our society should be accepting of the inevitability of dynamic change, that should be the business community,” Berg said.
“Mom and pop” businesses don’t have the same regulatory concerns as larger ones and Fortune 500 companies, “and often the needs of the different actors are in conflict,” she said.
Crime
Asked about reducing crime, which affects businesses, Berg said she’s “not sure which businesses or what crime. I would welcome seeing the metrics on those claims. But I will point out, in our earlier questions, that higher education equates to lower criminality. Time and time again we see this. So if we provide more economic opportunities, access to affordable and quality health care, invest in our public schools, and have a police force that lives in the community and that builds those relationships in the community and (takes) public input as to what feels like a safe community to them, it’s basically that easy.
“And in Burnsville, our police force and our fire are excellent, really exemplary.”
Holston said public officials must stop “demonizing” police.
“It affects their morale, it affects their ability to do the job,” he said. “And crime is out of control in many areas in Minnesota, and businesses have announced — it’s been in the news — that they’re leaving inner-city Minneapolis because of the crime.”
Some candidates no-shows
Some of the candidates invited to participate in the chamber’s Zoom forums didn’t appear. They are Sen. Jim Carlson, DFL-Eagan, who faces Republican Stephen Lowell in Senate District 52; Republican Pam Myhra, who faces Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville, in Senate District 55; and Republican Gabriela Kroetch, who faces Rep. Jess Hanson, DFL-Burnsville, in House District 55A.
Forum moderator Brady Folkestad said Myhra reported having a lingering bout of COVID-19.
