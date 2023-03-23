City: Despite progress, troubled complex still needs safety repairs
With new code violations popping up even as others are fixed, a troubled Burnsville apartment complex faces an extended suspension of its rental license.
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend a 90-day suspension it approved Dec. 20 by 60 days. Residents of the Parkvue Flats apartments on East Burnsville Parkway have been allowed to stay during the suspension, but the owner can’t rent any vacant units in the 313-unit complex until it’s lifted.
Fifteen previously discovered code violations remain, but an annual inspection by the Fire Department on March 6 uncovered 36 more, said Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann. Violations include nonworking trash chute doors and holes in sheetrock — things “we’ve been around before, and now we’re seeing the same things again,” Jungmann said. “And that’s concerning.”
Under a consent decree signed by a Dakota County district judge Feb. 6, Utah-based owner Bridge WF II MN Parkvue Flats LLC was given three weeks to fix the most serious code violations at the 51-year old complex. The terms were negotiated after the city filed a civil suit against the owner.
The decree ordered more repairs within a month, three months and six months. The company has for the most part met the deadlines, Jungmann said. Many defective fire doors in the three-building complex have been replaced, he said, but problems remain.
As of Tuesday, nearly every trash chute door didn’t close, Jungmann said, noting that fire can migrate via trash chute to every floor of a building. Inspectors found doors without door closers — open doors allow smoke to spread, he said. Damaged sheetrock was found in a stairwell and all the boiler rooms, another defect that allows fire and smoke to spread, Jungmann said. A defective fire door had been replaced with a less-safe glass door, he said.
“This isn’t widespread across every property in town,” Jungmann said.
He said such problems have persisted at Parkvue Flats since the city began working with the owner and property manager Bridge Property in February 2022 to rectify what a city staff report called “numerous code violations.”
“I don’t trust any words that come out of that property management mouth any more, because I’ve heard it over and over and over again and at some point we’ve got to take some action,” Jungmann said.
Despite “some progress being made” since the consent decree, the owner has “not yet successfully brought Parkvue Flats into compliance with the city code,” said the resolution extending the suspension. Conditions are “in absolute disregard of the health, safety, and welfare” of residents as well as firefighters responding to fires at the complex, it said.
One Parkvue Flats building — 1501 E. Burnsville Parkway — has had four “significant” fires in a year, a record unmatched at any complex, let alone building, in Burnsville, Jungmann said. One of the fires was an arson.
“That frankly scares me,” said City Manager Gregg Lindberg. “It scares me for the well-being of the residents of those facilities and it scares me for the well-being of our staff.”
Parkvue Flats representatives opposed the original license suspension and asked the council Tuesday not to extend it.
Leaving vacant units empty will affect the company’s finances and ability to reinvest in the property, said Matthew Beyer, an attorney for Parkvue Flats. The owner has complied with the city’s post-suspension action plan, which served as the consent decree, Beyer said.
Remaining repairs are scheduled, he said. Beyer said there have been some problems obtaining supplies, which Jungmann acknowledged.
Rachel Diller, co-chief investment officer for Bridge Workforce and Affordable Housing, said her company bought Parkvue Flats just over a year ago. Bridge invests in its apartment communities through services such as Project Access, which Diller said provides on-site social services at Parkvue Flats.
The company is converting a two-bedroom apartment unit into a community resource center, she said.
The company has hired a new property manager for Parkvue Flats who has eight years’ experience in the Burnsville rental market and has turned over the complex’s maintenance team, she said.
Senior company leaders are on site to ensure the needed work is done, Diller said.
But the company didn’t act until it was “forced,” Council Member Dan Kealey said.
“It took a suspension and some legal action to actually get the people here who should have been here nine months ago addressing these issues,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.