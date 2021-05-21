The 2021 Relief Sessions Summer Concert Series begins Memorial Day weekend (May 28-31) in Burnsville and runs through Labor Day.
Five weekends of shows by multiple bands — some ticketed, some free — will be held. Most shows will be held in the parking lot of the Burnsville Ice Center in Civic Center on Civic Center Parkway.
One weekend of music, the Relief Sessions Folk and Rhythm Festival, will be held June 25-27 at Central Park in Rosemount.
Because of the loosening government mandates on COVID-19 safeguards, the drive-in-style format employed during the first Relief Sessions last year is being modified to a general admission setting. Fans can bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the shows without their cars.
The Suburbs will play one of the most anticipated shows of the series on June 19, most likely previewing their new album, “Poet’s Party,” and new single, “Summertime.”
For more information on the Relief Sessions, visit www.thereliefsessions.com.
