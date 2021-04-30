Dudley Riggs’ legacy of laughter will be revisited during May when many of its famous and influential alumni return to take part in the Relief Sessions Comedy Tent in Burnsville. The tent shows, beginning May 6, are part of the Relief Sessions summer concert series in Burnsville.
Comedy shows will be held every Thursday through Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. Food trucks and beverage servcies will be available on site, with tables and chairs.
The tent will be in the Heart of the City at 101 Burnsville Parkway.
Some of the best improv artists to have come out of the Dudley Riggs Brave New Wor4kshop scene will perform. Dudley Riggs musical director Peter Guertin will accompany performers on piano.
“The Relief Sessions Comedy Tent is like an outdoor version of ‘SNL’ or ‘Second City,’ performed by alumni from the legendary Minneapolis theater that has launched the careers of so many professional comedians, actors, writers and producers,” said Mick Sterling, artistic director of the Relief Sessions.
Tickets are $15, plus a $3.50 booking fee per ticket. Admission is free for children 16 and youn4ger.
Tickets are available at www.Ticketworks.com.
“The pandemic has silenced theaters everywhere — and frozen performers’ income — but our Comedy Tent event in May should be a welcome opportunity for people of all ages to return to the theater,” Sterling said. “It’s safe, it’s outdoors, it follows masking and social distancing guidelines and it’s going to be good for you — because we all need to laugh!”
