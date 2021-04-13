Cassia’s Regent at Burnsville, which serves older adults in the Burnsville community, satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15% of the nation across a 12-month average and received the 2021 Pinnacle Customer Experience Award in the category of Communication.
“We are honored to receive this award,” said Administrator Vicki Tobroxen. “We have always strived to keep residents, families and staff well informed, but this past year it has been a top priority with COVID. We share the importance of personal protective equipment, social distancing, infection control, outbreak status, test results, vaccinations, reopening of the building, capital improvements, staffing changes and much more. When it comes to our residents, families and employees, you can never communicate too much.”
Over the course of 2020, a sample of residents and their families participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate the community in specific categories.
Every month, Regent of Burnsville gathered its real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of residents’ needs and make improvements when necessary.
Pinnacle Quality Insight is a customer satisfaction measurement firm with 25 years of experience in post-acute healthcare.
Cassia’s mission is to foster fullness of life for older adults in the spirit of Christ’s love. In 2018, Augustana Care and Elim Care voluntarily joined to form Cassia, reinforcing both organizations’ missions. Cassia provides independent and assisted living communities, memory care, skilled nursing care centers, short-term rehabilitation centers, adult day programs and a variety of community-based services for older adults across five states.
