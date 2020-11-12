Eagan residents voted in record numbers during the 2020 election.
City Clerk Christina Scipioni estimated turnout to be in the 85-86 percent range.
The previous record was in 2012 with 84 percent, she said.
The city had 42,000 voters for the election and about 29,500 were absentee ballots.
“It’s the highest total as well,” Scipioni said. “It’s record breaking all around.”
Mayor Mike Maguire complemented the efforts of the election officials during last week’s Eagan City Council meeting.
There were about 345 election judges staffing 20 polling places. There was a core team of 24 manning early voting and absentee voting, Scipioni said.
Scipioni said about half of the polling places in Eagan had challengers appointed by major political parties.
“The challenger’s job in the polling place is to challenge the voters eligibility to vote based on personal knowledge,” Scipioni said. “Some stayed for 20-30 minutes. Some stayed for 5-6 hours at a time. We didn’t have any major issues with that.”
She said it was key for city staff to say organized.
“With COVID, the Legislature allowed us an extra week to process absentee ballots,” Scipioni said. “The first three days of that processing time we were able to process 17,000 absentee ballots, which allowed us to get ahead of the game.”
The counting of the absentee ballots received by Election Day and polling place ballots was complete Nov. 4.
The Eagan City Council will certify the City Council results Nov. 13, per the normal procedure.
The totals will also include the ballots received after the election that were postmarked by Nov. 3.
Ballots received via mail between Nov. 4-10, which were postmarked by Nov. 3, were kept separate in case a future court order directs election officials to remove them.
“If a future court ruling orders those are not to be part of the final results, we can easily pull those out,” Scipioni said.
On Nov. 4, the city received 14 of those ballots, Scipioni said.
“I’m not expecting a huge volume back,” Scipioni said.
In the Eagan races, newcomer Mike Supina (16,350) and incumbent Cyndee Fields (17,373) earned the most votes in the race for the Eagan City Council.
In all three races in Senate District 51 races, the DFL candidates took home more than 60 percent of the votes.
In Senate District 51, which covers Eagan and northern Burnsville, Jim Carlson of the DFL won with 30,719 votes, more than 10,000 votes above challenger.
The DFL’s Sandra Masin (House 51A) and Liz Reyer (House 51B) were also the projected winners.
The state races will be canvassed Nov. 24.
