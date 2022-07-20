Reckoning for nuisance property may be at hand

City seeks order to clean up property
An upcoming court date could be the “final straw” for a Burnsville homeowner whose nuisance property has drawn neighborhood complaints since 2018, a city official said.
The city’s contempt motion against the homeowner for not cleaning up the property as stipulated by court order will come before Dakota County District Judge Stacey Sorensen Green in a July 25 hearing.
A ruling in the city’s favor would clear the city to enter the property and do the cleanup itself, said Chris Forslund, Burnsville’s licensing and code enforcement coordinator. It would be a culmination of civil litigation the City Council authorized in February. The property owner would be billed for the work, with unpaid costs assessed against his property taxes.
“Basically, this is going to let us move forward with doing that abatement probably as soon as we are able to marshal the resources up and get in there,” Forslund said.
For neighbors of the home at 11900 Highland View Circle in northeast Burnsville, enforcement couldn’t come too soon. According to a Feb. 22 city staff report, there have been “numerous complaints” since 2018 about “gross exterior storage” of “waste, refuse, trash, garbage, junk, debris, disused machinery, household appliances, or automobile components,” as well as “exterior storage of pipe, lumber, tarps, furniture, pallets, metal, and machinery.”
The litigation is against property owner Jonathan Bruce Morelan.
“It’s done anything but get better,” said a neighbor who spoke this week on condition of anonymity. “In fact, it’s gotten worse. He’s taken some stuff that was in the back and now moved it to the front.”
The neighbor described a house surrounded by stuff, including “at least five cars” that don’t run and haven’t been moved in several years, pallets, tires, trash and erected tents. Home projects started in the yard are “never finished,” and discarded tires harbor mosquitoes, the neighbor said.
“The biggest issue for us is obviously looking at it and the resale value of our house if we ever wanted to sell it,” the neighbor said. But the property has also had many police calls, and neighbors have observed intense late-night activities involving material outside the house, the neighbor said.
Attempts to reach Morelan by phone were unsuccessful.
Forslund agrees that the property has worsened since February, when the staff report described a litany of steps taken since June 2020 to compel Morelan to remedy the property’s code violations.
Steps included informational notices, violation notices, administration citation penalties and finally criminal charges. Arrest warrants were issued in October 2020 and January 2021 when Morelan failed to appear at arraignment hearings after being mailed a court summons in August 2020, according to the staff report.
On April 7, 2021, he was arrested on a charge unrelated to the property, posted bail and was released. He failed to appear for an arraignment hearing on April 12.
The civil litigation process for abating code violations begins with a letter from the city attorney giving the property owner 10 to 30 days to fix the problems, according to a Feb. 9 memo from City Attorney Jared Shepherd. A civil complaint follows if the matter isn’t settled, which occurred in Morelan’s case.
“Much to our surprise,” he appeared in court for an April 28 case-management conference, Forslund said. “And what was done at that time was an agreement was signed with him that he could have 21 more days. That would bring him out to May 19. Or we’d file that stipulation of court order to abate.”
The April 28 agreement was specific about what Morelan was to do — including not repeating the “same or similar” violations in the future, Forslund said.
But Morelan didn’t do what he’d agreed to, he said.
“Given that Mr. Morelan has been given multiple opportunities to correct this action, it’s kind of disheartening to see he doesn’t understand the seriousness of it,” Forslund said.
Morelan is “just not responsive. He’s not responsive to the courts and he’s not responsive to us.”
The city cleanup process would involve taking an inventory of property removed and arranging for things such as possible impoundment of vehicles, storage of other items and trash removal, Forslund said.
“It won’t be cheap,” he said.
The Morelan property is “just one property in town” that could be subject to abatement proceedings, Forslund said. “There’s several more that could be in line. Right now, this is the worst one we’ve ever had since I’ve been here.”
