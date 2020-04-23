Recent English learner now has full-ride scholarship

BHS senior has risen far and fast
Junior biology class was a turning point for Oriana Ortega.
She was in her second year at Burnsville High School after arriving with her family from the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.
An excellent student back home, Ortega had sped through the English language learner courses she’d begun taking as a BHS sophomore. Now she found herself in ELL biology, which seemed a little too easy.
Her biology teacher, Michael Huemoeller, suggested Ortega up her game to his honors course, which she did.
“I think it was like something that really made me believe I could do a lot of things and trust in myself,” said Ortega, who earned a Student of the Month award in the harder class. “I think it was something really special.”
A non-English speaker when she arrived here, Ortega is now a 4.0 student and the recent recipient of a full-ride scholarship to Concordia College in Moorhead. The four-year scholarship was awarded by Act Six Twin Cities, an initiative of the nonprofit Urban Ventures that promotes development and education of emerging urban leaders.
“Oriana Penaloza Ortega is an exceptional young lady,” BHS counselor Angie Markham wrote in an email. “She has faced adversity that most students will never have to overcome in their lifetime. Throughout her high school career, she has not only managed this outside adversity with poise and composure, she has done so while maintaining a high standard of academic excellence.”
Ortega’s “positivity, leadership skills and eagerness to learn illuminate the true depth of her character,” Markham wrote. “I am so proud of her and the exceptional work she has done to get to where she is today.”
Ortega lives in Burnsville with her parents, Monica and Jorge, and sister, Valentina, a BHS freshman. The family flew from Caracas to Florida to Minnesota in October 2017, Ortega said.
“We came here and we asked for asylum,” Ortega said. “That’s why we are still just waiting for a response.”
She feels the stress of thinking about college and leaving home while awaiting an asylum ruling, but her family has known stress before.
Notoriously unstable and crime-ridden, with the second-highest murder rate in the world, Venezuela was no longer safe for the Ortegas.
“There were a lot of bad things happening to us and a lot of people threatening us and trying to do bad things to us,” Oriana Ortega said. “We were scared. That’s why we came here.”
She also felt trepidation as a non-English speaker in a new environment but found the welcome to be warm.
“That’s why I really like Burnsville. I feel like there’s a lot of diversity around here,” said Ortega, 18. “Also people in school — staff, teachers, students — everyone really helped me during my process of getting used to school and being new to the country. They were really nice to me and helped me with everything — college, learning English.”
Ortega was determined to maintain the good grades she’d earned at school in Venezuela.
“So the first thing that I did was learn English, and I really worked hard to learn it and be able to take more advanced classes my next year, my junior year,” she said.
She took honors trigonometry in addition to honors biology as a junior. As a senior her schedule includes Advanced Placement Principles of Computer Science. She plans to major in computer science with a concentration in data science.
Ortega applied for the Act Six scholarship through the College Possible program, which aims to connect students from low-income backgrounds with degrees.
“I’m really happy because my family doesn’t have a lot of money to pay for something as expensive as college,” Ortega said. “I’m really happy to have this opportunity to have an education.”
