It is among four of the company’s new metro restaurants in 2022
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will soon increase its profile in the south metro with the opening of two new locations.
The national restaurant chain has been operating locations in Apple Valley and Eagan locations for a number of years, and it will add new restaurants in Burnsville in March and in Lakeville, south of Super Target at 18477 Kenrick Ave., in May.
The Lakeville site will be visible from Interstate 35, which should drive traffic to the restaurant and the TimberCrest development along 185th Street.
Raising Cane’s restaurants throughout the country have been busy during the pandemic, as their drive-thru service has been in high demand. Long lines have been common during lunch and dinner times at many locations.
The Lakeville location was built with a high volume of drive-thru service in mind, and the topic also surfaced during the approval of the Burnsville site at the former Pier 1 Imports store in the Aurora Village shopping center at the southeast corner of county roads 42 and 5.
The 3,703-square-foot Lakeville restaurant will have a two-lane drive-thru with indoor seating for 74 and an additional 42 outdoor patio seats.
As part of its conditional approval in June 2021 by the Lakeville City Council, the restaurant will use both lanes any time vehicle stacking reaches the private access road from Kenrick Avenue.
The company says it is the nation’s fastest growing chicken chain restaurant.
The company plans to hire 500 employees in Minnesota as it opens locations in Burnsville, Lakeville, Maplewood, Roseville and St. Cloud.
It said the restaurant would offer competitive wages, a bonus structure for managers, and access to health care and 401K retirement plans.
“With plans to open four new locations across Minnesota over the next six months, we are looking for great crew members to lead our growth across the state,” said Jason Zwerin, Raising Cane’s vice president of company restaurants, in a press release. “The opportunities to grow with Cane’s are endless, and we are so glad to be welcoming so many more crew members to our team.”
The company said it has been recognized on Forbes’ “Best Employers For New Grads” Top 100 list and Glassdoor’s “100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.” in 2021.
The company said the addition of the restaurant will attract more customers to adjacent properties, and increase the tax base by providing a high quality business in a location that has seen some recent development.
The 208-unit Northlake Lofts apartments is slated to open this spring in the northwest portion of TimberCrest. Molldrem Family Dentistry is building a 5,200-square-foot building at 18389 Orchard Trail. Other businesses in the development include Buffalo Wild Wings, Northern Taphouse, Caribou Coffee, Marshall’s, Children’s Minnesota, Specialty Center, Lakeville Orthodontics and Citizens Bank.
Raising Cane’s said it will partner with a variety of local schools, sports teams, community organizations, and the like for fundraising and other support.
“This is integral to Cane’s mission of truly being a part of the community,” the company said.
The Lakeville location plans to use higher grade building materials than typical fast-casual restaurants and landscaping is above and beyond code requirements with the intent to enhance the customer’s experience.
Those interested in applying for jobs at Raising Cane’s can text RCJOBS to 97211 or visiting WorkAtCanes.com.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
