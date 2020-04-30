The race is set in Minnesota House District 56B, where an open seat is up for grabs in November.
Former District 56B Rep. Roz Peterson, R-Lakeville, announced April 17 her bid to reclaim the seat she held for two terms from 2015 to 2018.
In a district that has swung between Republicans and Democrats, Peterson lost in 2018 to Lakeville DFLer Alice Mann, who won 52.6 percent of the vote.
Mann isn’t seeking re-election after one term.
The DFL candidate is Kaela Berg, of Burnsville, who announced her candidacy last November.
The district includes southern and part of central Burnsville and part of northern Lakeville.
Berg
A flight attendant who has embraced union activities and Democratic politics, Berg said her life story reflects those of many in her district.
“I know what it’s like to struggle financially, to have two or three jobs at a time, not have health care, just barely making ends meet, sometimes having to choose between which bill to pay on time,” said the 46-year-old single mother of two sons. “It’s something that isn’t unique to me, but is far too widespread.”
Berg was a Bernie Sanders delegate at the 2016 Democratic National Convention and has volunteered locally for the campaigns of Lindsey Port, state Rep. Hunter Cantrell and U.S. Rep. Angie Craig.
Seventeen years ago she got a job as a flight attendant with Endeavor Air, a regional jet service for Delta Air Lines, and was recruited for union service. She took to it quickly, learning the ropes from the United Steelworkers, which represented Endeavor flight attendants at the time. She has served as a union steward and president of her local.
Union activities led to activism against the 2005 Central American Free Trade Agreement, which the USW opposed.
“That just happened to be one of the actions we were taking, and I just completely became mesmerized by trade issues — pretty nerdy,” Berg said. “For me it made connections with what I and my brothers and sisters in the labor movement were going through.”
From 2015 to 2018 she was executive director of the Minnesota Free Trade Coalition. She has traveled to Colombia, Cuba and Honduras.
Berg has worked as a labor consultant whose clients have included the Sierra Club, which hired her for a project promoting union green jobs in communities of color and low-income areas.
The COVID-19 pandemic is exposing the problems of housing, food and economic insecurity, Berg said.
“Those things were true before this, and they’re just being thrown into the harsh light of day during this,” she said. “Now it’s more important than ever that we stop and pay attention to how we’ve been governing.”
She said she supports a public buy-in option through MinnesotaCare, the health insurance program for low-income residents, as well as “fully funded public education.”
Berg applauded the 2020 Legislature for passing a workers compensation bill guaranteeing coverage for certain front-line employees during the pandemic and for passing the Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Act.
“And that had to happen bipartisanly,” she said. “All of this does.”
Berg said she supports DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home executive order and is unafraid to take office during a likely COVID-19 budget crisis.
“Ultimately, what I do that is so critical to my work is I build relationships and coalitions, and I’m hoping to do so with folks on the other side of the aisle, because I don’t think there’s any one of us who doesn’t realize the seriousness of what we’re looking at,” Berg said.
Peterson
A 33-year Lakeville resident with 12 years of government service — four at the Capitol and eight on the Lakeville Area School Board — Peterson said she has a record to stand on.
“I was effective in the Legislature because I was always collaborative,” said Peterson, a real estate agent with Cerron Commercial Properties and former owner-manager of a family drugstore chain that included the Snyder’s in Lakeville. “I reached out to the other side of the aisle. I felt it was important to have a DFL co-author on my bills, otherwise I wouldn’t pursue them. I do feel when all sides are heard, you do get the best ideas and you can find solutions that work for everyone.”
Peterson pointed to her work as vice chair of the Health and Human Services Policy Committee, which included reinsurance legislation to hold down premiums and still protect people with pre-existing conditions.
“The solutions that we brought forward in 2017 and 18 worked,” said Peterson, 54, who has two grown children with her husband, Tim. “I think that’s been helpful. But there’s always still work to do on those issues.”
She said she worked to lower state health care costs without sacrificing services by finding efficiencies and reducing red tape.
“I know that may sound cliche,” Peterson said, “but it is reality.”
Distance learning during the pandemic may give educators new insights, said Peterson, a former chair of the Lakeville Area School Board and former member of the Minnesota School Boards Association.
“We’re doing a lot of things right now that we’ve attempted, but now it’s just been thrown in their face,” Peterson said. “There’s going to be a lot of lessons learned of what does work and what doesn’t work. I think that does provide an opportunity for us to be smarter about how government works for people.”
DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID-19 executive orders have been too hard on small business, Peterson said.
“I do think that you have to balance a line of keeping people safe and providing guidelines, but also respecting people’s freedom and empowering people to come up with solutions,” she said. “I have a personal story of someone who owns a salon in their home and feels that she can provide a very safe environment to her clients. Obviously she cares about where she lives and the people that she wants to provide services for.”
The winners under the orders “tend to be big companies, and the little guy is getting squashed,” Peterson said. “I think there could be a better approach for our smaller businesses.”
A huge budget deficit is projected next year after years of surpluses, she noted.
“There certainly are going to have to be priorities made, but the only solution can’t be to raise taxes,” Peterson said, adding that Minnesota is a top-10 state in many tax categories. “We tax people in Minnesota. We don’t have a revenue problem as much as we have to get our economy started again and get people back to work.”
