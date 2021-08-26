Purple Heart recipient chosen to represent Minnesota

Matthews honored for sacrifice, community service
Shannon Matthews knows his Purple Heart isn’t his calling card. He earned it in a strange encounter with the enemy during an easily forgotten U.S. military action in 1994.
“I’m old and outdated,” joked the 50-year-old Burnsville resident. “Even when I tell people how I got it, they’re like, ‘Really?’ ”
But the National Purple Heart Honor Mission hasn’t forgotten people like Matthews. The nonprofit was founded in 1997 to educate the public about combat-wounded veterans and pay continuing tribute to them.
From hundreds of nominations, the organization chose Matthews as one of the 50 state honorees in its 2021 Purple Heart Patriot Project. He’ll represent Minnesota Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 at a weeklong tribute that will include visits to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the Washington’s Headquarters historic site overlooking the Hudson River in New York and the newly renovated National Purple Heart Hall of Honor near West Point.
A volunteer with the Military Order of the Purple Heart’s ROTC program, Matthews has given numerous speeches and won the order’s Distinguished Service Award in 2015.
After seven years of active military duty followed by 17 years of civil service as a government procurement specialist, Matthews doesn’t dwell on his time in uniform.
“You can’t diminish that, but you’ve also got to remember when you get out, a lot of people don’t know you or what you’ve done when you were in the military,” said Oklahoma-born Matthews, who came to Minnesota in 2010 to work for the Army Corps of Engineers in St. Paul. “They just look at you in the current mindset. For me, it’s not what you do when you were in, it’s what you do when you get out.”
Raised in Tulsa, he joined the National Guard in high school under the delayed entry program, which beat working minimum-wage jobs.
“My family didn’t have a lot of money, and $3.35 an hour — I’m going way back now — that was no money. On delayed entry for the military, I made a few bucks. I didn’t get rich. It just helped me move forward.”
Matthews was a corporal with the Army’s 4th Psychological Operations Group-Airborne out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, when he arrived in Haiti in September 1994 to support Operation Uphold Democracy. The U.S.-led military intervention succeeded in removing the military regime installed by the 1991 Haitian coup that overthrew elected President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, who returned to power.
The psy ops group was in Haiti “to disseminate peace, love and democracy, and basically to encourage the people to welcome their old president back into power,” Matthews said.
Loudspeakers and leaflets were the group’s main tools, he said.
“Have you ever heard of a thing called paper snow?” Matthews said. “You print leaflets and you get in a helicopter or airplane and you put the leaflets in a bomb, just thousands of leaflets, then you push the bomb out, the bomb explodes, and these papers go everywhere to the people.”
One night during his monthlong deployment to Camp Democracy, a joint military base in Haiti, Matthews was strolling across the compound in shorts and a T-shirt.
“I was going to the bathroom, and I saw a couple of attache — that’s what they call enemy combatants — crawling under a fence to come into the compound,” said Matthews, who was unarmed.
When he dutifully told the two men they had to leave, they attacked. One knocked him down. When Matthews raised his legs to defend himself, the other man stabbed him in the lower left leg with a weapon that appeared to combine a knife and barbed wire.
“Why me of all people?” Matthews still wonders. “This is supposed to be upholding democracy, and I get stabbed upholding democracy. That sucks.”
The cut to the bone required 12 stitches and caused nerve damage that Matthews said hastened his retirement from active duty six months later.
“I don’t get off on being stabbed,” he said. “That ain’t my thing.”
At his official Purple Heart ceremony in 2000, Operation Uphold Democracy seemed to have faded in memory, Matthews said.
“Sen. Jim Inhofe (of Oklahoma) actually presented my Purple Heart, and he didn’t know a thing about it, and he was on the intelligence committee,” he said.
After leaving the Army, Matthews attended Tulsa Community College and earned a bachelor’s degree in business at Oklahoma State University in Tulsa. The slightly older student and Purple Heart veteran got involved in campus activities and found himself in demand as a speaker.
Matthews went on to work in civilian procurement jobs for the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Army Recruiting Command, the Army Reserve Contracting Agency and finally the Army Corps of Engineers.
Before taking that job, he did a brief stint with the Federal Emergency Management Agency during the 2009 Red River flood in North Dakota.
Recently retired from government service, Matthews focuses his speaking engagements on the topic of “One Connection.”
“And what I mean by that is when you try to make it in life and move up, promote, and things of that nature, it always takes one connection,” said Matthews, who established the Shannon L. Matthews Veterans Scholarship at Tulsa Community College. “You have to know somebody, somebody has to know you, to allow you the opportunity to use what you have. You can have all the skills and experience in the world, but guess what — if you don’t know that one connection to get you in, you just have all the skills and experience in the world.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.