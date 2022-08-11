Council set to vote on expansion
The height of an expanded Burnsville Sanitary Landfill is a lingering concern as the proposed expansion approaches the city approval stage.
The “pyramid” of covered trash at the landfill bordered by the Minnesota River and the Savage city limits could rise from the current 104 feet to a permitted peak height of 372 feet.
It would become the unwelcome visual symbol of the Minnesota River valley, says Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse, who wants Burnsville to deny the expansion.
The proposal to expand landfill capacity from 28.6 million cubic yards of waste to 45 million will go before the City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The city’s Planning Commission voted 3-2 on Monday to recommend approval, with an added condition on landfill height.
The council will vote on a development-stage planned unit development that would allow up to 26 million more cubic yards of municipal solid waste, raise the maximum height to 372 feet and remove a once-proposed golf course from the property’s end-use plan. The PUD would decrease the amount of industrial and demolition and construction waste allowed. The council approved a concept-stage PUD in 2019.
Landfill owner Waste Management still faces several rounds of Minnesota Pollution Control Agency permitting before it can raise and maximize the capacity in stages, Michael Miller, a Waste Management senior district manager, told planning commissioners Monday.
The expansion’s biggest benefit for Burnsville would be freeing up space to clean up the riverfront Freeway Landfill just west of Interstate 35W and the smaller Freeway Dump across the freeway, said City Planner Deb Garross. The city wants to remove 6 million cubic yards of waste — 94 acres — from the dormant properties and open them to redevelopment.
The MPCA is also eager to clean up the landfill — a federal Superfund site — and dump ahead of a change in groundwater flow the agency says would mix groundwater with garbage and contaminate it. The change would happen years from now when the adjacent Kraemer Mining and Materials limestone quarry ceases operation and groundwater pumping.
The MPCA is getting cost quotes for the city’s preferred “dig and haul” approach and a “dig and line” option that would relocate the Freeway trash on the property, leaving much less land for redevelopment, according to Garross. The Legislature must fund the chosen solution.
Waste Management and Kraemer Mining and Materials, which would excavate the waste, jointly proposed the solution, which the city has supported, Garross said. Hauling the waste to a more distant location is also an option that the city and companies say is needlessly expensive.
Relocating Freeway waste is not the only demand for more capacity at the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill.
The MPCA said in 2020 that landfill space for about 6 million tons of metro-area municipal solid waste would be needed in the next seven years, with about 1.7 million headed for Burnsville.
The expansion would allow the landfill — projected to reach capacity in 2024 under the 2006 PUD that governs the property — to continue operating until about 2062, according to a city staff report.
The Bloomington mayor made his comments about the landfill height at a July 25 public hearing before the Planning Commission. Some commissioners echoed his concerns Monday.
The city’s decades-long vision for the area includes “the closure of the quarry, which would turn into a beautiful lake the size of Crystal Lake, and now we’re talking about putting a hill larger than Buck Hill next to this potential development and lake,” Commissioner Robert Timmerman said. “And I’m wondering how much people want to live near that, and I’m wondering how much actual development potential there will be 40 years from now.”
Timmerman also voiced concern about a landfill expansion predicated partly on the Freeway cleanup without guarantees that the McGowan family interests that own the properties will join the solution.
The commission voted 3-2 to recommend approval to the City Council. The vote included Timmerman’s proposed condition that the allowed height increase correlate with the transfer of waste from the Freeway properties.
Timmerman and Commissioners Karyn Braddock and John Wallace voted to recommend approval. Chair Christopher John and Commissioner Nick Anderson voted against it.
John, who’s running for City Council, said he’s talked with many who are “very against it or nervous” about the expansion and the height.
Wallace called the expansion a “necessary evil.”
“From a personal standpoint, do we want there to be a landfill by a river? I’d say no,” he said. “But it’s there. It’s been there for 60 years. Do I want to see it towering over, having red flashing light for the FAA? Not necessarily. ... But I don’t see anyone offering up the money or the solution to move this to somewhere else, either.”
