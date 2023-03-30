Burnsville begins budget talks
A proposed 7.63% increase in next year’s city property tax levy greeted City Council members March 21 as they opened discussions on Burnsville’s 2024 levy and budget.
The proposal is in line with the city’s long-term financial management plan and with the council resolution setting the 2023 levy increase at 14.5%.
The resolution, approved last December along with the 2023 budget, sets nonbinding targets of levy increases ranging from 7.06% to 7.69% for 2024 through 2027. Council members Dan Kealey and Cara Schulz voted against the resolution.
A 7.63% increase would raise city taxes on a median-valued Burnsville by about $108 next year, or $9 a month, according to the city. Median value in 2023 is $340,900, according to the city.
Twelve new city staff positions are proposed for 2024, costing an estimated $1.13 million. Twelve new hires are planned for 2025 and 13 for 2026.
The proposed additions are a response to a 2022 organizational study that said the understaffed city needs to add 56 new positions. The hiring has begun this year, with 19 new positions estimated at $2.6 million included in the 2023 budget. The positions include eight police officers and three firefighter-paramedics.
Alongside 2024 budget talks, the council is expected to begin firming up plans for an estimated $73.5 million in building projects, including replacement of Fire Station 2, a City Hall and police station addition and adding onto and remodeling the maintenance facility.
Predesign work and options for funding and timing the projects will come to the council in June, City Manager Gregg Lindberg told council members at their March 21 work session.
