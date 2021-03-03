Schulz floats novel idea
Burnsville City Council Member Cara Schulz has a novel idea for boosting citizen involvement in what she calls government’s primary task: setting an annual budget.
Schulz wants the city to study a system allowing property taxpayers to direct a small portion of their city taxes to services they highly value.
Just as Minnesota tax forms allow a donation to the Nongame Wildlife Fund and federal forms allow payers to check the box for a $3 donation to the Presidential Election Campaign Fund, Burnsville taxpayers could direct some extra dollars from their bills to parks, police, fire, public works or other services.
When money is involved, people “reveal what their true preferences are, what they think is most important,” Schulz said. “I want to find out what those preferences are.”
Schulz freely admits her idea is unvetted, untested and may not be feasible.
But it generated prolonged discussion when she raised it Feb. 26 during the council’s annual all-day work session, often a proving ground for members’ ideas.
The city has done plenty of citizen and business surveys over the years, but there’s a difference between “stated preference and revealed preference,” Schulz said.
“I think we’re going to get people more interested in what we’re spending money on, what the budget process is,” said Schulz, who opposes property tax increases and has voted against every city budget and levy while in office. “But I also think we’re going to find out really quickly what our residents either highly value or feel needs more love.”
She predicts that as technology evolves, direct citizen involvement will play a greater role in local government, and the gatekeeping role of council members will diminish.
“I do think this is going to be a mechanism that’s going to come more and more into play,” Schulz said, “and I would like us to start leading the way in that, at least in our state.”
Her idea drew some head-scratching responses, but also a council commitment to have city staff at least examine the pros and cons.
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz warned against anything that might compromise the city’s long-term financial planning, five-year capital improvements process and prized AAA bond rating.
“We don’t want it to be disruptive,” Schulz said, predicting minimal intra-budget shifts. “I want staff input on what that can be.”
She called her idea “a philosophical step in how we interact with our residents.”
The system would have to accommodate every Burnsville taxpayer, including business owners who rent commercial real estate and apartment-dwellers who pay taxes through their rent, Council Member Dan Gustafson said.
“There’s lots of questions,” Schulz acknowledged.
“I’m open to learning more,” said Council Member Vince Workman, who echoed the mayor’s concerns about budget integrity.
The city’s online, interactive portals for citizen involvement in preparing the 2021 budget and $39 million levy drew little response, Deputy City Manager Gregg Lindberg said.
Maybe that’s a good sign, Council Member Dan Kealey said.
“It’s either a good sign or a sign of apathy,” Schulz replied.
Kealey said he’s open to considering a check-off model.
“That seems doable, and I can kind of get my arms around it a little bit more,” he said.
Schulz suggested probing the idea through the city’s governance process, a thorough review that stretches over a year. That would be “highly intense for staff” and would require a research paper and testimony from experts and the public, Kautz said.
City Manager Melanie Lee said the staff will do an initial review of challenges and benefits.
“It would be hard to predict how many people would participate without fully executing a program like that, so you would have to commit to it, fully understanding that it could fall flat on its face,” Workman said.
Or it could be “wildly successful,” Schulz said.
